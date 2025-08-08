Connect with us

Mudavadi: Kenya–US Relations Remain Strong, No Crisis

Mudavadi said he recently held talks with the US Secretary of State on various bilateral matters, including trade and tariffs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims of strained relations between Kenya and the United States, assuring that diplomatic ties remain intact and active.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration, chaired by Nominated MP Irene Mayaka, Mudavadi clarified that the proposal to review Kenya’s status as a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally did not originate from the US government, but from a private member’s bill sponsored by US Senator Jim Risch.

“We have no issues with the United States. There is no challenge whatsoever. For the record, it is not the US government that has raised this matter it is not the Executive. This is a motion from a member of the Senate,” Mudavadi told the committee, urging against politicizing the matter.

Mudavadi, who also serves as the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, said he recently held talks with the US Secretary of State on various bilateral matters, including trade and tariffs.

He noted that Kenya currently enjoys one of the lowest US tariff rates 10 percent while other African and global economies face higher rates.

“Let us not exaggerate this issue. Kenya continues to be a beneficiary of favorable tariff terms,” he said.

On the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)a US trade preference program for African countries set to expire Mudavadi said it was a continent-wide policy, not specific to Kenya, and that Nairobi is already engaging Washington on possible renewal.

He also dismissed speculative claims about Kenya’s foreign alignments, pointing out that neither President William Ruto nor himself had visited Russia or Iran, as had been alleged in some quarters.

“Kenya is a sovereign state. The principle of sovereignty must be upheld and respected by all nations,” he said.

The PCS further highlighted ongoing cooperation with Washington on regional and security matters, including US support for extending Kenya’s mission in Haiti.

“We are not under siege. We are not under attack. We are working closely with the US on bilateral, regional, and security programs,” Mudavadi stressed.

