DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi advocates diplomatic efforts amid trade tariffs tiff with Tanzania

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration, Mudavadi noted that dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving regional disagreements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8- Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to allow the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs undertake diplomatic efforts to address emerging regional tensions, particularly in light of recent remarks from the Republic of Tanzania.

He reassured the Committee and the public that the government remains fully committed to engaging constructively with neighbouring states to safeguard peace, promote cooperation, and ensure long-term regional stability.

“Let us allow the Diplomatic process to proceed. If diplomacy fails , I will come and declare that the diplomatic channel has failed and therefore let’s use a different method” said Mudavadi.

The PCS noted that Kenya has been a key beneficiary of the East African Community (EAC) integration, particularly through increased exports and expanded access to regional markets.

“We are working deliberately to broaden and diversify markets for our products,” he said. “Kenya’s participation in COMESA, the EAC, and its advocacy for the African Continental Free Trade Area are strategic decisions aimed at enhancing our competitiveness and regional standing.”

Mudavadi further emphasized that expanding the regional integration is crucial for unlocking economic potential across borders.

He highlighted the importance of reducing trade barriers and called for inclusive frameworks, such as hybrid integration models, to accommodate countries that are still in the process of completing their formal integration requirements.

He also pointed to infrastructure development as a key pillar of regional growth and integration. Projects such as the expansion of the Nakuru-Malaba road and progress on the LAPSSET Corridor were cited as examples of Kenya’s commitment to improving regional connectivity, trade facilitation, and economic resilience.

