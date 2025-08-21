Connect with us

Nyandarua Senator John Methu/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Mt Kenya made you President, we hold the key to your second term: Methu to Ruto

Methu accused the government of orchestrating violence to intimidate dissenting voices.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Nyandarua Senator John Methu has issued a stinging warning to President William Ruto, declaring that the Mt Kenya region has the power to both elevate him and strip him of office.

Speaking on Thursday after chaos erupted when former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s convoy was stoned along Mombasa Road, Methu accused the government of orchestrating violence to intimidate dissenting voices.

“We made you the President. We can equally make you an ordinary citizen,” Senator Methu said.

“If you are man enough, do not send goons to stone us and police to teargas us. Come face us directly.”

Methu, a close ally of Gachagua, maintained that opposition voices in the Mt Kenya region will not be silenced.

“Whether you like it or not, we will hold these public meetings. You will go home. You have tested our resolve and resilience, but we are unbwogable and unbowed. We shall fight on until we deliver this country,” he declared.

His remarks came shortly after Gachagua returned to the country from a 42-day tour of the United States.

The former DP landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly after 1 pm on Thursday, where he was received by jubilant supporters and political allies.

Hundreds of his followers camped at the airport overnight, waving placards and chanting slogans in solidarity with the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), which Gachagua leads.

Al-Shabaab claims

Security was tight at the airport, with the National Police Service deploying anti-riot squads, water cannons, and helicopters to monitor the situation as crowds attempted to gain access.

Gachagua’s return comes amid controversy over explosive allegations he made during his US trip.

The former DP accused President Ruto’s administration of secretly engaging with terror groups, financing Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and holding clandestine talks with Al-Shabaab intermediaries in Mandera.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed the claims as “reckless and damaging,” warning that if Gachagua had credible evidence, he must record it with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“There are so many people landing in Kenya every day, so I don’t know why we should be worried about one person landing,” Murkomen said earlier in Murang’a during the Jukwaa la Usalama forum. “But if anyone attempts to cause unrest, they will meet the full force of the law.”

Gachagua, however, insisted that his trip was “successful and fulfilling,” citing engagements with Kenyans in the diaspora. He cut short the tour on August 11 to focus on upcoming by-elections in November.

