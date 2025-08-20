MPs stage muted protest against Ruto as Wetangula calms tempers over bribery claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday staged a half-hearted protest against President William Ruto over bribery and extortion claims, only to be urged to temper their anger by House Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Wetangula cautioned that the dignity of the House must not be dragged into political battles ahead of a planned MPs’ retreat.

The uproar followed Wetangula’s ruling blocking the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) from summoning officials from the Presidency to account for allegations that lawmakers pocketed Sh10 million each to pass the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

“As your Speaker, I shall always be your first and last line of defence for your integrity and the dignity of this House,” Wetangula told MPs.

“We cannot insulate ourselves from criticism, both fair and unfair, because that is the cost of leadership. I urge us to rise above irritations and temptations to have a short fuse.”

His intervention, however, did little to mask the simmering frustration within the chamber, as legislators from across the divide accused the Executive of scapegoating Parliament while ignoring corruption scandals within its own ranks.

‘Vilified’

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah led the counter-offensive, insisting MPs should not be cowed by intimidation.

“We oversee the Judiciary and the Executive because we have that singular role enshrined in the Constitution. Nobody should instil fear in you as you do your work. This House has powers to impeach those in the Executive, and they can do nothing to remove you from here,” he declared.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui lamented that members were being vilified despite rallying behind the government’s agenda in the past.

“Parliament is under attack. We have stood with the Executive, even becoming unpopular with our people to pass their agenda, and now we are being thrown under the bus,” Mbui said.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng’ turned his guns directly on the President, accusing him of speaking recklessly.

“It is disheartening for the President to say he knows a governor gave MPs money, yet those implicated are not arrested. Are we police? If you know who is stealing, Mr. President, then arrest them,” Ochieng’ stated.

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi was even more scathing, branding Ruto’s remarks hypocritical.

“It is the classic case of the skunk calling the pig stinky. While Parliament is not without flaws, dismissing it wholesale is unfortunate, hypocritical, and an affront to the very democratic institution that gives legitimacy to the Presidency. Kenyans know that the temple of corruption is actually State House,” Kibagendi charged.

Wajir North MP Ibrahim Abdi accused the Executive of reducing legislators to mere “conveyor belts” through threats of de-whipping under the Political Parties Act, while Bumula MP Jack Wamboka linked the hostility to scrutiny of the government’s digital revenue system.

Senate turns up the heat

The MPs’ muted protest came even as Senators launched an even more aggressive counter-offensive, demanding that President Ruto be summoned to Parliament to substantiate his corruption allegations.

The Senate’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, invoked Article 125 of the Constitution, which grants Parliament the same powers as the High Court to summon any person.

“You cannot try Parliament in a kangaroo court. If the President has evidence of Senators or MPs receiving Sh150 million from Isiolo, or Sh10 million to block the anti-money laundering bill, let him bring that evidence here so that the law can take its course,” Kajwang’ said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused parliamentary leadership of abandoning legislators to public ridicule, while Kitui Senator Enock Wambua warned of “drastic measures” if Speakers and committee chairs failed to shield the institution from what he called external invasions.

The Senate uproar was triggered by the President’s remarks on Monday, in which he alleged that legislators demanded Sh150 million from a county official and Sh10 million from the Treasury to pass the money-laundering bill.

Lawmakers reminded Ruto that as Head of State, his words carried weight and could not be dismissed as casual banter.

Despite the fiery exchanges in both Houses, Speaker Wetangula urged MPs to shelve their fury until the upcoming retreat, where the matter is expected to dominate closed-door discussions between legislators and the Executive.

