MPs shoot down Sabina’s motion requiring all public officers to use public hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The National Assembly has rejected a motion seeking to implement Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and a policy requiring all civil servants, public officers, and State officers to exclusively use public healthcare facilities.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege presented the motion in the Assembly on February 26, 2025.

She argued that requiring public and State officers to use their comprehensive medical cover in public hospitals would guarantee sufficient funding for these facilities and improve service delivery.

“If all civil servants and State officers use public hospitals, it will not only enhance funding but also boost confidence in our healthcare system,” Chege added.

Chege’s motion came at a time when some high-ranking government officials were criticized for seeking medical treatment abroad.

They urged Kenyans to trust the health sector reforms implemented by the Kenya Kwanza government, stating that they offer first-class care.

This comes despite repeated complaints from Kenyans, many of whom say they are still forced to pay out of pocket for medical care, including for life-saving treatments like chemotherapy.

Some private hospitals across the country had, at one point, threatened to stop offering services under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

They cited unpaid arrears with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which SHIF replaced, along with persistent system glitches, a flawed reimbursement model, and government inaction in addressing these challenges.