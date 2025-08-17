Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mose Kuria

Kenya

Moses Kuria warns against ethnic attacks on Mt. Kenya

Moses Kuria has warned leaders against targeting the Mt Kenya community, saying ethnic attacks could spark serious political fallout.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Former Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has condemned what he terms as growing ethnic profiling targeting the Mt Kenya community, warning leaders against fanning divisive rhetoric.

Kuria in a social media post hit out at Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, MPs William Kamket and Jackson Mandago, accusing them of spreading claims that Mt Kenya leaders think they are superior to others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have heard leaders from Kamket to Mandago to Duale accuse a whole community of arrogance. That’s wrong and dangerous,” Kuria said.

“If you have a problem with someone from Mt Kenya, face them directly. Don’t attack an entire people.”

Kuria, once a key political ally of President William Ruto, said it was unfair to punish an entire region for the actions or words of a few individuals.

He said he was ready to take personal responsibility if anyone felt the Mt Kenya community had wronged them.

“If Mt Kenya people have eaten your goat, Kamket, Mandago or Duale, tell me I’ll pay you back,” he said.

The former presidential senior economic advisor noted that Mt Kenya leaders and citizens were being backed into a corner and warned that continued attacks could lead to political consequences.

“Do not drive our backs against the wall. A point of no return may lead to very unintended consequences,” he said, in what appeared to be a warning shot to those in power.

Kuria’s remarks come at a time of growing political tension within the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Some Mt Kenya leaders feel their region is being sidelined, despite delivering a large share of votes in the 2022 election.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs all Ministries, Agencies to prioritize online advertisements

President Ruto stated that increased advertising translates into higher content visibility and greater earnings for local creators.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Capital FM owner Maryanne Musangi to lead Kenya Tourism rebrand

Monali Shah will deputize Musangi in the taskforce whose mandate will include repositioning the country as a world-class destination.

19 hours ago

Kenya

M-Pesa on Facebook? Ruto’s big plan for content creators

President Ruto is in talks with Meta to link Facebook payouts to M-PESA, a move set to boost Kenya’s digital creators by cutting bank...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Kenya Copyright Board to create a digital collection on ECitizen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – President William Ruto has directed the Kenya Copyright Board to create a digital collection on ECitizen so as to...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu roundabout black spot where 26 people perished in road accident destroyed

The latest victims of the accident are the 26 Nyakach mourners who were returning home after a funeral.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen Flags Off National Training for Over 8,000 Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs

CS Murkomen said the move addresses a glaring capacity gap that has hindered service delivery at the community level.

20 hours ago
At 29 years of age, Morara Kebaso has expressed confidence that he and his party can bring about much-needed change in Kenya. At 29 years of age, Morara Kebaso has expressed confidence that he and his party can bring about much-needed change in Kenya.

Kenya

Gen Z’s lost prophet: Why Morara Kebaso walked away

Morara Kebaso rose as Gen Z’s loudest voice, joined politics then quit leaving behind a movement and a million questions

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints new parastatal board chairs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – President William Ruto has appointed James Owino as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Commission for University Education. His appointment...

21 hours ago