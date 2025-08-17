Moses Kuria warns against ethnic attacks on Mt. Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Former Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has condemned what he terms as growing ethnic profiling targeting the Mt Kenya community, warning leaders against fanning divisive rhetoric.

Kuria in a social media post hit out at Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, MPs William Kamket and Jackson Mandago, accusing them of spreading claims that Mt Kenya leaders think they are superior to others.

“I have heard leaders from Kamket to Mandago to Duale accuse a whole community of arrogance. That’s wrong and dangerous,” Kuria said.

“If you have a problem with someone from Mt Kenya, face them directly. Don’t attack an entire people.”

Kuria, once a key political ally of President William Ruto, said it was unfair to punish an entire region for the actions or words of a few individuals.

He said he was ready to take personal responsibility if anyone felt the Mt Kenya community had wronged them.

“If Mt Kenya people have eaten your goat, Kamket, Mandago or Duale, tell me I’ll pay you back,” he said.

The former presidential senior economic advisor noted that Mt Kenya leaders and citizens were being backed into a corner and warned that continued attacks could lead to political consequences.

“Do not drive our backs against the wall. A point of no return may lead to very unintended consequences,” he said, in what appeared to be a warning shot to those in power.

Kuria’s remarks come at a time of growing political tension within the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Some Mt Kenya leaders feel their region is being sidelined, despite delivering a large share of votes in the 2022 election.