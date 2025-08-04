Moses Kuria slams health CS Duale over Mishra deportation threat, warns of investor fallout

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 — Former Presidential Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has faulted Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for threatening to revoke the citizenship of former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra and deport him over his alleged involvement in organ trafficking.

In a statement Sunday, Kuria termed the move reckless and damaging to Kenya’s investment image.

Kuria questioned the legality and prudence of such threats, especially coming from a senior government official who is not directly responsible for immigration matters.

“Sometimes I wonder. When a senior government official who is not in charge of immigration says we will cancel citizenship and deport so and so, do we ponder to think what investors will think of our country?” Kuria posed.

“Are we that unorthodox? What of investors’ confidence? What of due process? What of our credit rating? At this rate, from where shall we get jobs for these children of ours? Gracious Lord hear us,” he added.

Kuria’s remarks come in response to Duale’s fiery statements made on July 24 during the national finals of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) sports tournament in Uasin Gishu.

The Health CS accused Mishra of being involved in an international organ trafficking syndicate and threatened to push for the revocation of his citizenship.

“You cannot come to our country 20 years ago with a bag, you make money, you sell our organs, you become a Member of Parliament, you develop a culture of impunity, you hire lawyers, and when you’re pursued you threaten us,” Duale said.

“If it means revoking that citizenship — because your citizenship is not by birth — we will revoke it, close your hospital, and deport you.”

The statements come amid a national uproar following the release of a damning report by a government-appointed Inter-Agency Committee on Transplant and Organ Trafficking. The 13-member taskforce, which submitted its findings to Duale on July 22, unearthed extensive irregularities in organ transplants, pointing to a transnational organ trade network.

According to the report, Mediheal Group of Hospitals — which Mishra founded — was linked to 417 out of 452 reviewed donor files, accounting for 81 per cent of all donors and 76 per cent of recipients. The committee named Mishra alongside three other doctors — Murthy, Sananda Bag, and Vijay Kumar — as individuals who should be investigated and prosecuted for their alleged roles in the illicit operations.

The report also flagged regulatory failures and oversight lapses that allowed the alleged illegal activities to flourish.

However, Mishra has denied the allegations, accusing the taskforce of conducting a fault-finding mission rather than a factual inquiry.

“Organ trafficking means taking money from the recipient and soliciting and paying the donor — we [were] never involved in such a process. The committee should have been on a mission of fact-finding, not fault-finding,” Mishra said on July 29.