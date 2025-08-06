More than 100 missing after flash floods in India

More than 100 people are missing and at least one has died after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

Rescue operations are under way in Uttarkashi district after a massive wave of water surged down the mountains into Dharali village on Tuesday, submerging roads and buildings in its path.

Some army teams have been stationed in Dharali since Tuesday, but other disaster response forces and district officials have been unable to reach the area due to damaged roads and heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains have been lashing the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand over the past few weeks.

Uttarkashi, where Dharali village is located, has been particularly affected, with flooding reported in many places.

Around 130 people have been rescued so far in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters on Wednesday morning.

A cloudburst is an extreme, sudden downpour of rain over a small area in a short period of time, often leading to flash floods.

It took place on Tuesday around 13:30 India time (08:00 GMT), causing the Kheerganga river to swell dramatically, sending tonnes of muddy water crashing down the hilly terrain.

Dharali, a popular tourist destination in the summer, is located 2km (1.24 miles) from Harsil, which has a huge Indian army base. A camp of the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police is also located near the area.

At least 10 soldiers stationed at the Harsil base are also missing, officials said.

Rescue operations are progressing at a slow pace as there is a large amount of sludge and debris covering the area.

Heavy rains which have continued into Wednesday have also complicated rescue efforts. Many routes on the main highway have been closed after they were heavily damaged in the downpour. There are gaping, jagged cracks running down many roads in Uttarkashi district.

A few teams of the national and state disaster response forces stationed in Gangotri – about 18km from Dharali – have been at the site since Tuesday afternoon, but officials have been unable to contact them because of poor network connectivity and prolonged power outages.

India’s weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in the region over the coming days and has advised people to avoid travelling to areas prone to landslides. Schools have also been closed in some parts of the state.

The sludge has also blocked part of the Bhagirathi river – which becomes India’s holiest river Ganges once it travels downstream – forming an artificial lake that has submerged large areas, including a government helipad.

Officials worry that if this water is not drained out quickly, it can pose a serious threat to towns and villages downstream.

In the past few days, officials had issued multiple rain alerts, discouraging tourists from visiting the region.

Dharali, a busy summer stop on the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, sees fewer visitors in monsoon season. The low footfall and warnings likely kept tourists safe during the deluge. Residents warn that a full crowd could have turned the incident into a far worse disaster.

Uttarakhand, located in the western Himalayas, is highly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

In 2021, more than 200 people died in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst.

One of the worst disasters to hit Uttarakhand was in 2013, when a cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides that destroyed several villages and towns. Much of the damage took place in Kedarnath town, which is popular with Hindu pilgrims. Thousands of people were swept away, and many bodies were never recovered.