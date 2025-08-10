Connect with us

Mohamed Salah calls out Uefa over wording of Palestinian player tribute

In a post on X on Friday, Uefa said: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pele’.

Published

LIVERPOOL, Aug 10 – Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has called out Uefa over a tribute to Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid it posted on social media which failed to refer to the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) said Obeid was killed in an Israeli attack while waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip the previous day.

The 41-year-old, who was known as the “Pele of Palestinian football” according to the PFA, scored more than 100 goals during his career, including two in 24 international matches.

“A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

On Saturday, Egypt international Salah, 33, responded with, external: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

BBC Sport has contacted Uefa for comment.

Israel began its military offensive in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

Since then, more than 61,300 people have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli military operations.

