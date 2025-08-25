Connect with us

Capital Health

MoH, Siemens in strategic talks to advance cancer care under UHC

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Monday hosted a high-level delegation from Siemens Healthineers, led by Vice President and Head of Public Sector Engagement Kevin Ani Massoudi, for strategic talks aimed at advancing sustainable healthcare solutions in Kenya.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kenya is seeking to strengthen its partnership with global medical technology leader Siemens Healthineers to accelerate the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, with a particular focus on expanding access to cancer diagnosis and treatment.

During the engagement, CS Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making quality healthcare accessible and affordable.

“Regional cancer centres are already being established in Mombasa, Nakuru, and Garissa — a critical step in decentralising specialised services and bringing care closer to communities,” the MoH said in a statement.

He further highlighted ongoing reforms under the National Equipment Service Project (NESP), which is enhancing access to diagnostic and treatment equipment across the country.

The CS also cited a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Roche, which reduced the cost of Herceptin therapy for breast cancer patients from Sh120,000 to Sh40,000 per session — now fully covered by the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Talks with Siemens Healthineers focused on developing sustainable Service Level Agreements (SLAs), expanding radiotherapy and diagnostic services, and leveraging the company’s expertise in artificial intelligence, digital platforms, capacity building, and technology transfer to strengthen Kenya’s health systems.

The Ministry and Siemens Healthineers agreed to set up a joint technical working group to advance SLAs, digital innovations, and NESP-aligned equipment models.

CS Duale was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, Director-General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, National Cancer Institute of Kenya CEO Dr. Elias Melly, and other senior officials.

