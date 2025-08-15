Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

MoD mulls increased KDF presence on Kenya–Ethiopia border to counter cross-border attacks

According to the Ministry, plans are underway to intensify patrols, increase KDF presence, and establish new barracks and forward operating bases (FOBs) to deter future cross-border raids.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is considering increasing troop deployment along the Kenya–Ethiopia border to curb insecurity in the volatile Todonyang area of Turkana County.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya met Turkana North MP Ekwom Nabuim at Defence Headquarters to discuss enhancing military operations in the region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The talks centred on the ongoing multi-agency Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) in the North Rift and followed a parliamentary request by Nabuim over the killing of Kenyan fishermen in February.

According to the Ministry, plans are underway to intensify patrols, increase KDF presence, and establish new barracks and forward operating bases (FOBs) to deter future cross-border raids.

“At the meeting, the Ministry of Defence confirmed plans to step up patrols, bolster KDF deployment, and set up barracks and forward operating bases in the region to prevent future attacks,” the statement read in part.

At least 40 Kenyan fishermen went missing in February after a deadly attack by suspected Ethiopian militiamen from the Dassanech tribe in the Todonyang border area near Lake Turkana.

Witnesses said the attackers, armed with assault rifles, opened fire indiscriminately on fishermen operating in Kenya’s internal waters. The victims have yet to be traced.

The move comes amid mounting criticism from community leaders, who accuse the government of failing to protect residents despite repeated warnings of cross-border incursions.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Big Four

CS Tuya launches construction of a ferry in Kisumu

Presiding over the keel laying ceremony held on Wednesday at Kisumu Shipyard, the Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, says the construction of the ferry...

June 19, 2025

World

At least 20 Kenyan fishermen killed by Ethiopia militia in Turkana

The heavily armed militia from the Dassanech tribe in Ethiopia raided areas along the Kenya-Ethiopia border near the Omo River, spraying bullets indiscriminately at...

February 23, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Ruto Holds Talks on Defence Cooperation, Regional Security with US AFRICOM Commander Langley

President Ruto praised the "excellent" peace and security partnership between Kenya and the United States.

November 25, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya commends KDF for safeguarding the country

The event, themed “One Force, Mission Ready: Unity in Action for National Security and Development,” is held annually to honor the men and women...

October 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

I can serve in any docket, Duale says on last minute swap with Tuya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Enviroment Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale has asserted he is ready to deliver in any ministerial docket within Cabinet...

August 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto stirs House debate after surprise Duale, Tuya swap

Ruto swapped Defence nominee Aden Duale with Environment's Soipan Tuya marking a sudden change from his announcement on Friday, July 19.

July 23, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Soipan Tuya Urges UNEA-6 to Collaborate on Addressing Environmental Challenges

Acknowledging the strides made by UNEA in tackling climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, CS Tuya underscored the urgency for more concerted efforts to...

February 26, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Tuya roots for sustainable conservation as 118 trainees graduate from Kenya Forestry College

CS Tuya challenged the college leadership to continue innovating new courses aimed at addressing Kenya's pressing climate action priorities and directed Kenya Forest Service...

November 16, 2023