MoD mulls increased KDF presence on Kenya–Ethiopia border to counter cross-border attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is considering increasing troop deployment along the Kenya–Ethiopia border to curb insecurity in the volatile Todonyang area of Turkana County.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya met Turkana North MP Ekwom Nabuim at Defence Headquarters to discuss enhancing military operations in the region.

The talks centred on the ongoing multi-agency Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) in the North Rift and followed a parliamentary request by Nabuim over the killing of Kenyan fishermen in February.

According to the Ministry, plans are underway to intensify patrols, increase KDF presence, and establish new barracks and forward operating bases (FOBs) to deter future cross-border raids.

“At the meeting, the Ministry of Defence confirmed plans to step up patrols, bolster KDF deployment, and set up barracks and forward operating bases in the region to prevent future attacks,” the statement read in part.

At least 40 Kenyan fishermen went missing in February after a deadly attack by suspected Ethiopian militiamen from the Dassanech tribe in the Todonyang border area near Lake Turkana.

Witnesses said the attackers, armed with assault rifles, opened fire indiscriminately on fishermen operating in Kenya’s internal waters. The victims have yet to be traced.

The move comes amid mounting criticism from community leaders, who accuse the government of failing to protect residents despite repeated warnings of cross-border incursions.