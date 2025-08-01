Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Mnangagwa in Nairobi to co-chair EAC-SADC session on DRC with Ruto

The meeting will review the fragile peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where escalating violence by armed groups continues to destabilize North and South Kivu provinces.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Nairobi for the Joint East African Community (EAC)–Southern African Development Community (SADC) Co-Chairs’ Meeting to be hosted by President William Ruto.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi received Mnangagwa at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Thursday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mnangagwa, who also serves as the SADC Chair, joins several regional leaders in the Kenyan capital for the high-level talks co-chaired by President William Ruto in his capacity as EAC Chair.

The meeting will review the fragile peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where escalating violence by armed groups continues to destabilize North and South Kivu provinces.

Other leaders who arrived on Thursday included former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

The Nairobi session will bring together regional mediators and key stakeholders for a briefing with the Panel of Facilitators steering peace talks for the war-torn eastern DRC.

Expanded panel

The expanded panel, appointed in March following Angola’s withdrawal as a mediator, includes Zewde, Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic), former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), and Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa).

“This Joint EAC-SADC engagement is a strong demonstration of Africa’s commitment to African-led solutions for regional and continental peace and stability,” Mudavadi said.

The meeting seeks to align EAC and SADC-led initiatives, reinforce regional coordination, and accelerate political dialogue to end the conflict, building on recommendations from a Harare ministerial session that outlined a roadmap for short, medium, and long-term stabilization measures.

Eastern DRC has long suffered cycles of violence driven by armed groups, resource conflicts, and cross-border tensions.

In early 2025, M23 rebels captured Goma and later Bukavu, raising fears of further escalation and prompting renewed diplomatic efforts.

Kenya has played a central role in the mediation process, hosting previous Nairobi Peace Talks that brought together Congolese authorities, armed group representatives, and regional stakeholders under the EAC framework.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Regional leaders arrive in Nairobi for key joint regional meeting on DRC

The meeting, co-chaired by President William Ruto (EAC Chair) and President Emmerson Mnangagwa (SADC Chair), will review the fragile peace process in the Democratic...

16 hours ago

Africa

Zimbabwe shuts down amid calls for protests

Only a handful of protesters took part in the planned march, spearheaded by a group of disgruntled war veterans who have accused Mnangagwa of...

April 1, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EAC, SADC Heads of State to hold virtual Summit on DRC

Leaders will deliberate on a report presented during the Joint EAC-SADC Ministerial Meeting held on March 17, in Harare, Zimbabwe, as they seek solutions...

March 24, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China, Zimbabwe sign agreements to deepen cooperation: China Daily

The statement came as President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet for visiting Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the Great Hall of the...

September 4, 2024

Africa

Mnangagwa, Mbumba, Chakwera among African Presidents in Nairobi for Soil Health Summit

The summit, which is taking place at the KICC seeks to deliberate on Africa’s recent decline in soil quality of farmland.

May 9, 2024

Africa

Outrage as Zimbabwe president names son to cabinet

Mnangagwa on Monday named his son, David Kudakwashe, as deputy finance minister as part of the parliament's youth quota.

September 12, 2023

Africa

Zibwabwe to lock out envoys whose Presidents skip its leader’s swearing

The country's Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador James Manzou advised diplomats whose Heads of State will not be traveling for the event to keep...

September 3, 2023

Africa

Mudavadi to represent Ruto at Mnangagwa’s swearing in Harare

Mudavadi’s Press Office said Kenya underscores the strong relations between the two countries conveying the country's goodwill message to Mnangagwa on his re-election for...

September 3, 2023