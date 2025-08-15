Michael Lotem ends 3-year tour of duty as Israel’s Ambassador in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya, Michael Lotem, has concluded his three-year tour of duty in Nairobi, expressing deep gratitude for the partnerships and friendships forged during his tenure.

Lotem, who also served concurrently as Israel’s envoy to Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Seychelles, described his diplomatic mission in the region as a “profound journey” marked by shared accomplishments and lasting personal memories.

“As I conclude my tenure as Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Seychelles, I do so with deep gratitude and a full heart,” Lotem said in a farewell statement Thursday.

“Serving this remarkable region has been both a privilege and a profound journey — one filled with purpose, learning, and shared accomplishments.”

The envoy highlighted strengthened ties between Israel and East Africa, citing collaborative efforts in agriculture, technology, and humanitarian initiatives.

He commended the region’s people for their “unwavering hospitality” and “spirit of partnership,” noting that each country had left a unique imprint on him.

“Together, we have built bridges and nurtured partnerships that I am proud to leave as part of our shared legacy,” he said.

“I take with me not only professional milestones but also personal memories and friendships that I will treasure for a lifetime.”

Appointed to Nairobi in 2021, Lotem acknowledged that while significant progress had been made in strengthening bilateral relations, “there is still much work to be done” — an opportunity he sees for continued collaboration. He pledged to maintain his connection to the region.

“My connection to this region will remain. Thank you for your trust, your collaboration, and the many moments we have shared. Asante sana, toda raba,” he said.

During his tenure, Israel and Kenya deepened cooperation in water management, innovation, and security, while expanding cultural and educational exchanges.

Israel and Kenya established diplomatic relations in December 1963 with Israel maintaining an embassy in Nairobi and Kenya in Tel Aviv.