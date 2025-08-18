MFA moves to calm Kinshasa over Goma Consul-General nomination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 — Kenya has moved to clarify the nomination of a Consul-General to Goma, following formal concerns raised by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying the process remains subject to parliamentary approval and subsequent diplomatic clearance.

In a statement issued on Monday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the President’s nominations of envoys, including the Goma posting, do not amount to final appointments until Parliament approves them and the host nation grants clearance.

“The presidential nomination does not in itself constitute a diplomatic posting,” the ministry clarified while responding to concerns on Judy Kiaria Nkumiri’s nomination to the post.

“Once the nominee receives parliamentary approval, Kenya shall formally request for Agrément or acceptance by the applicable host states, including the DRC. In the case of Goma, the process will further require issuance of an Exequatur by the Government of DRC before Kenya’s Consul-General may assume official duties.”

Kinshasa had earlier accused Nairobi of failing to consult, stressing that under international law, a host nation’s consent is mandatory before any consul can assume office.

“The DRC recalls that, according to international law and diplomatic procedures, the appointment of a head of a consular post requires prior agreement from the Congolese authorities and an exequatur from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” the Congolese Foreign Ministry said in its August 16 protest note.

The Congolese government also cautioned against public announcements regarding a consular office in Goma, a conflict hotspot under partial control of M23 rebels, saying such moves risked “the appearance of legitimizing the ongoing illegal occupation.”

Mudavadi confirmed he had since spoken with his Congolese counterpart, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, to clarify Kenya’s position and reaffirm Nairobi’s respect for diplomatic procedure and DRC’s sovereignty.

“The objective of the recent re-alignment in Kenya’s Foreign Service is to optimize performance and enhance service delivery… It is not driven by adverse geopolitics nor intended to undermine ongoing regional peace efforts or the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any state,” Mudavadi said.

Kenya and the DRC have shared diplomatic relations since 1963, with Kenya opening a mission in Kinshasa in 1968.

The DRC has maintained a consulate in Mombasa since September 2023, while Kenya inaugurated its consulate in Goma in March 2022.

Visited 34 times, 34 visit(s) today