Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei bade farewell to Ambassador Attiya, commending his pivotal role in advancing bilateral ties/MFDA

DIPLOMACY

MFA hails impactful tenure as Amb Attiya completes tour of duty as Egypt’s envoy

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei bade farewell to Ambassador Attiya, commending his pivotal role in advancing bilateral ties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Egypt’s Ambassador to Kenya, Wael Nasreldin Attiya, has officially concluded his tour of duty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Friday.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei bade farewell to Ambassador Attiya, commending his pivotal role in advancing bilateral ties.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I met H.E. Wael Nasreldin Attiya today to bid him farewell at the conclusion of his tour of duty,” Sing’oei said.

“During his impactful tenure, he oversaw the strengthening of Kenya-Egypt relations, a key highlight of which was the elevation of our ties to a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership during H.E. President Ruto’s historic State Visit to Cairo in January 2025.”

That state visit marked a milestone in relations, with the two nations signing 12 landmark agreements covering trade, port development, education, ICT, and space technology. The pacts are expected to expand economic cooperation, enhance technological collaboration, and promote cultural and educational exchanges.

Kenya and Egypt share a long history of diplomatic engagement dating back to the 1960s, built on cooperation in trade, tourism, and regional security. Both countries continue to support initiatives under the African Union and other multilateral platforms, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability and development.

Sing’oei thanked Ambassador Attiya for his dedication and wished him success in future assignments, noting that his efforts had laid a strong foundation for the continued growth of Kenya-Egypt relations.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA defends Sh20mn payment to Homa Bay’s Nyandhiwa Health Centre

SHA CEO Mwangangi denied reports that the centre was a 'ghost facility.'

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Japan Confirms Sh22bn Samurai Financing for Kenya’s Vehicle Assembly and Energy Reforms

The announcement was made during the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CA, Police arrest 9 in Eastleigh crackdown on unlicensed courier services

The CA urged all firms offering parcel and courier services to obtain the necessary licenses from its offices in Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nyeri, and...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi gazettes special sittings for Kericho Governor Mutai’s Impeachment Trial

Kingi announced that the Senate will meet on August 27, 28, and 29 to investigate the proposed removal from office of Governor Mutai.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Google launches ‘AI Mode in Search,” for users in Kenya, Nigeria, SA

AI Mode helps users tackle complex, multi-part questions with more intuitive responses, multimodal inputs, and deeper ways to explore topics.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for intra-African trade to eradicate poverty

President Ruto, however, noted that Africa is taking steps to improve trade within itself.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Etihad Airways to Triple Nairobi Flights as UAE-Kenya Travel Demand Surges

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said it will increase flights from the current four weekly services to eight by October.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Tight security as Gachagua jets back amid explosive allegations

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned to the country Thursday afternoon after a 42-day tour of the United States, touching down at Jomo Kenyatta...

20 hours ago