MFA hails impactful tenure as Amb Attiya completes tour of duty as Egypt’s envoy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Egypt’s Ambassador to Kenya, Wael Nasreldin Attiya, has officially concluded his tour of duty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Friday.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei bade farewell to Ambassador Attiya, commending his pivotal role in advancing bilateral ties.

“I met H.E. Wael Nasreldin Attiya today to bid him farewell at the conclusion of his tour of duty,” Sing’oei said.

“During his impactful tenure, he oversaw the strengthening of Kenya-Egypt relations, a key highlight of which was the elevation of our ties to a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership during H.E. President Ruto’s historic State Visit to Cairo in January 2025.”

That state visit marked a milestone in relations, with the two nations signing 12 landmark agreements covering trade, port development, education, ICT, and space technology. The pacts are expected to expand economic cooperation, enhance technological collaboration, and promote cultural and educational exchanges.

Kenya and Egypt share a long history of diplomatic engagement dating back to the 1960s, built on cooperation in trade, tourism, and regional security. Both countries continue to support initiatives under the African Union and other multilateral platforms, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability and development.

Sing’oei thanked Ambassador Attiya for his dedication and wished him success in future assignments, noting that his efforts had laid a strong foundation for the continued growth of Kenya-Egypt relations.