Mbadi’s Sh2,000 offer draws contempt from former Councilors

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 21 – Former councilors in Kisumu have scoffed at a proposal by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to pay them Sh2,000 monthly under the Inua Jamii programme as part of their pension plan.

The one-time civic leaders, many of whom decried poverty and lack of recognition for their past service, dismissed the plan as an insult to their contribution.

They questioned the rationale of a legal framework providing for pension for former MPs who served for a two terms while councilors—who played legislative roles at the local level— are overlooked.

Some of the former councilors reacted furiously after Mbadi dismissed a proposed Sh200,00 payout while appearing before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

He had argued that a one-time Sh200,000 honorarium was impossible, citing the Attorney General’s May 2023 legal opinion which ruled the proposal had no lawful basis since councilors’ service did not meet the threshold for pension or gratuity.

Former councilor Isaiah Onyango, speaking to Capital Newsbeat on Thursday, described the Sh2,000 proposal as “a mockery of conscience.”

“I am just wondering what this Sh2,000 is going to do in the lives of former councilors,” he said.

Onyango urged Mbadi to push Parliament to amend the law if necessary, adding that many councilors worked tirelessly with meagre resources to build institutions during their tenure.

“Maybe the CS can propose to amend the honoraria to pay us at least Sh20,000 a month for upkeep, or pay a one-off Sh200,000,” he suggested.

Other leaders backed Onyango’s sentiments. Jacktone Onunga said the process had been on track under former President Uhuru Kenyatta but had since stalled.

“Mbadi as an expert should ensure the required laws are in place so that we can get paid,” Onunga said.

‘Wasteful spending’

Osodhi Nyabende, chair of the former councilors in Nyanza, rejected assertions that providing retirement benefits for the pre-devolution ward representatives amounted to wasteful spending.

“What we are going to be paid should not be viewed as wasteful—we did some work for this nation. Our sweat cannot be wished away.”

The leaders insisted it was irrational to pay former MPs, Governors, and Senators while leaving them out, despite all serving legislative roles.

However, not everyone agreed with their demands. Kisumu resident Fred Madanje warned against burdening taxpayers further, saying extending pensions to former councilors would open a Pandora’s Box.

“Let pension be in the Presidency only. All the other elected leaders should be paid a lump-sum amount after leaving office,” he said.

Madanje further argued that Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) would also begin demanding pensions if councilors were included.