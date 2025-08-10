Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime Scene tape.

County News

Man suspected of stealing from tourist in Maasai Mara arrested

The suspect vanished with three debit cards, a mobile phone, and a wristwatch. Shortly afterwards, 25,000 Euros (about Ksh 3.7 million) was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – A man suspected of stealing from a Greek tourist at the Maasai Mara Game Park, has been apprehended by police.

The middle-aged man is alleged to have made away with valuables and cash worth millions of shillings.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the suspect joined the tourist and his tour guide on a trip to the Maasai Mara on August 6.

The tourist had arrived in Nairobi the previous day and met the man online before the excursion.

While at the park, the suspect vanished with three debit cards, a mobile phone, and a wristwatch. Shortly afterwards, 25,000 Euros (about Ksh3.7 million) was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

Police recovered several mobile phones, a Seiko Crystal wristwatch, Ksh54,050 in cash, US dollars, and a brand-new tour trek bicycle believed to have been purchased with the stolen funds.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ROAD CARNAGE

Two dead, several injured after accident along Mai Mahiu-Narok Road

"The bus was descending the escarpment near the historical Catholic church when a truck lost its brakes, hit two vehicles ahead, and then rammed...

3 hours ago

County News

Key city roads to remain closed ahead of Kenya-Morocco CHAN duel

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir said roads near Kasarani will face full or partial closures to ease movement around the stadium.

5 hours ago

Headlines

Energy PS calls for tighter security to surge in Power Vandalism

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has said that electricity vandals were on the rise thereby causing economic sabotage in the country disrupting services and...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Assures Civil Servants of Continuous Healthcare Amid Payment Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – The government has moved to assure civil servants that their healthcare benefits remain uninterrupted, dismissing reports of service disruption...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki to Gachagua: Share Terror Information or Be Held Accountable

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, demanding that he hand over any information he claims...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Mudavadi rallies Malava women to elect trustworthy leader in November 27 by-election

Mudavadi said he will continue engaging different stakeholders from Western Kenya as he seeks to shape the political journey for the Mulembe nation.

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Blood drive launched for Kisumu crash survivors

“This is tragic news for the entire country, and we are united in this sorrow. The Ministry of Health is doing everything possible to...

22 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC sets November 27 for multiple by-elections across Kenya

The IEBC has announced nationwide by-elections on November 27, 2025, to fill vacant Senate, MP, and MCA seats, urging strict adherence to set timelines.

1 day ago