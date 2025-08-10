Man suspected of stealing from tourist in Maasai Mara arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – A man suspected of stealing from a Greek tourist at the Maasai Mara Game Park, has been apprehended by police.

The middle-aged man is alleged to have made away with valuables and cash worth millions of shillings.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the suspect joined the tourist and his tour guide on a trip to the Maasai Mara on August 6.

The tourist had arrived in Nairobi the previous day and met the man online before the excursion.

While at the park, the suspect vanished with three debit cards, a mobile phone, and a wristwatch. Shortly afterwards, 25,000 Euros (about Ksh3.7 million) was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

Police recovered several mobile phones, a Seiko Crystal wristwatch, Ksh54,050 in cash, US dollars, and a brand-new tour trek bicycle believed to have been purchased with the stolen funds.