Major roads set for closure ahead of CHAN final in Kasarani

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Motorists and commuters planning to use the Thika Super Highway have been advised to brace for disruptions and diversion as police and organizers enforce a traffic management plan ahead of the CHAN Final between Morocco and Madagascar at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

Motorists travelling from Ruiru, Juja, and Thika to the CBD are advised to use Kiambu Road via Exit 4, as a roadblock will be stationed at Muthaiga.

Those heading to Mwiki should use the Ruaka–Baba Dogo–Lucky Summer–Nairobi River route, while traffic from Thika, Juja, and Ruiru to the Nairobi CBD is directed to the Northern Bypass or Kiambu Road, with a roadblock at Ruiru Interchange.

Githurai commuters are advised to take Githurai 44–Kiambu Road, and access to Kasarani Stadium for vehicles without passes will be restricted to the service lanes at Exits 7 and 8.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya announced designated fan zones have been set up at Lucky Summer, Kenya National Archives, Githurai, Jacaranda, and Kibra DC grounds for fans without tickets.