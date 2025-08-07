Maina Kiai appointed KHRC Board Chairperson

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Huma Rights activist Maina Kiai has been appointed as the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Board Chairperson taking over from Davinder Lamba.

In a statement, the commission stated that Kiai will be deputized by Betty Okero, who continues in the role after serving alongside Lamba.

“KHRC salutes Lamba’s dedication and strategic guidance. We look forward to a renewed and fearless chapter in defending human rights and freedoms,” the body indicated in a statement.

The Commission said Kiai assumes the leadership of the human rights sector at a time when the soul of the nation and region is under relentless assault from severe governance abuses manifest in gross violations of fundamental freedoms and rampant grand corruption.

KHRC described him as a distinguished and bold icon in the fight for justice.

“Kiai wears the title of ‘Chief,’ after his installation as paramount chief of the Mende community for his human rights work in Sierra Leone.”