Loisaba conservancy welcomes Southern White Rhinos in support of Kenya’s conservation plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), in collaboration with Loisaba Conservancy, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, and with the support of Sharjah Safari, has successfully translocated 10 southern white rhinos to Loisaba Conservancy.

This milestone marks a new chapter in Loisaba’s conservation journey and reinforces its role as a protected area contributing to Kenya’s National Rhino Conservation and Management Action Plan.

The rhinos were translocated from Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and Meru National Park, two critical strongholds under KWS oversight, during a 10-day operation.

For this translocation, KWS deployed advanced rhino capture and translocation techniques as part of best practice to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of the translocation process.

“The process entails usage of an immobilization protocol that facilitates walking the rhino into the transportation crate. This way, the veterinarian gets ample time to monitor the animals’ vital parameters during loading of the rhino” said Dr. Isaac Lekolool, Head of Veterinary and Capture Services at KWS.

Although southern white rhinos are not native to Kenya, their population in Kenya is ranked third after South Africa and Namibia.

Kenya plays an important role in the species conservation and recovery efforts with the white rhinos being a key species for tourism and conservation education.

Loisaba Conservancy now joins Kenya’s growing network of white rhino sanctuaries and becomes one of the few sanctuaries hosting both black and white rhinos.

This further strengthens Kenya’s strategic approach to managing rhino populations across secure landscapes and is a confirmation of Loisaba’s strong conservation record and commitment to biodiversity conservation.

“This translocation aligns with Kenya’s national vision to manage rhino populations across secure, well-protected landscapes. We are proud to work with partners to support species recovery and strategic population management. The safe relocation of these animals reflects our shared commitment to conservation and to ensuring that future generations experience the value of Kenya’s wildlife,” said Prof. Erustus Kanga, Director General, Kenya Wildlife Service.

The long-term management of rhinos at Loisaba Conservancy will be supported by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA), Sharjah Safari, and income generated through tourism via Elewana.

This initiative underscores Kenya’s global leadership in wildlife conservation through coordinated planning, science-based management, and strong collaboration between government, conservation organizations, and international partners.