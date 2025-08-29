Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Loisaba conservancy welcomes Southern White Rhinos in support of Kenya’s conservation plan

This milestone marks a new chapter in Loisaba’s conservation journey and reinforces its role as a protected area

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), in collaboration with Loisaba Conservancy, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, and with the support of Sharjah Safari, has successfully translocated 10 southern white rhinos to Loisaba Conservancy.

This milestone marks a new chapter in Loisaba’s conservation journey and reinforces its role as a protected area contributing to Kenya’s National Rhino Conservation and Management Action Plan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The rhinos were translocated from Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and Meru National Park, two critical strongholds under KWS oversight, during a 10-day operation.

For this translocation, KWS deployed advanced rhino capture and translocation techniques as part of best practice to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of the translocation process.

“The process entails usage of an immobilization protocol that facilitates walking the rhino into the transportation crate. This way, the veterinarian gets ample time to monitor the animals’ vital parameters during loading of the rhino” said Dr. Isaac Lekolool, Head of Veterinary and Capture Services at KWS.

Although southern white rhinos are not native to Kenya, their population in Kenya is ranked third after South Africa and Namibia.

Kenya plays an important role in the species conservation and recovery efforts with the white rhinos being a key species for tourism and conservation education.

Loisaba Conservancy now joins Kenya’s growing network of white rhino sanctuaries and becomes one of the few sanctuaries hosting both black and white rhinos.

This further strengthens Kenya’s strategic approach to managing rhino populations across secure landscapes and is a confirmation of Loisaba’s strong conservation record and commitment to biodiversity conservation.

“This translocation aligns with Kenya’s national vision to manage rhino populations across secure, well-protected landscapes. We are proud to work with partners to support species recovery and strategic population management. The safe relocation of these animals reflects our shared commitment to conservation and to ensuring that future generations experience the value of Kenya’s wildlife,” said Prof. Erustus Kanga, Director General, Kenya Wildlife Service.

The long-term management of rhinos at Loisaba Conservancy will be supported by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA), Sharjah Safari, and income generated through tourism via Elewana.

This initiative underscores Kenya’s global leadership in wildlife conservation through coordinated planning, science-based management, and strong collaboration between government, conservation organizations, and international partners.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

8-year-old student in Kisumu dies after playground accident

The rotating structure struck her on the head, causing a severe injury.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

158 health facilities in Nairobi closed by KMPDC over safety concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – 158 health facilities in Nairobi have been closed following an inspection by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council....

58 minutes ago

County News

Traffic paralyzed on Ngong Road as Matatu operators protest police harassment

The protest, which began at dawn, saw dozens of matatus parked on both sides of the road near the Ngong Road- Prestige Plaza junction,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former NCWSC ICT Assistant fined Sh14.6mn for fraudulent acquisition of public funds

The judgment was delivered by the Nairobi Anti-Corruption Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki, who found Lawrence Masinde Barasa, guilty on three counts.

2 hours ago

Africa

Tourist pouring beer down elephant’s trunk in Kenya sparks anger

He was filmed in a wildlife reservation drinking from a can of Tusker, a popular local beer, before giving the rest of it to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Sh60mn broken promise leaves Harambee Stars hanging

Harambee Stars fought hard to reach the CHAN quarterfinals, but the Sh60mn reward President Ruto promised remains missing.

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Continuous Voter Registration exercise to resume from Sep 29: IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise from September...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 activists in court to Block Ruto’s riot victims’ compensation panel

The activists want the proclamation and Gazette Notice declared unconstitutional, null, and void.

18 hours ago