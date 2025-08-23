Leadership shake-up at Longhorn amid heavy losses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — Longhorn Publishers has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Maxwell Wahome, will step down on September 30, 2025, bringing to an end his seven-year tenure at the helm of the firm.

His exit follows a period of steep financial losses, with the publisher posting accumulated deficits of more than Sh1 billion across four of the last five financial years.

These include Sh226 million in FY2020, Sh85 million in FY2022, Sh571 million in FY2023, and Sh238 million in FY2024.

The board has appointed Simon Ngigi — who previously served as CEO from 2015 to 2018 — as Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ngigi, a seasoned executive with over 20 years’ experience in publishing, educational content development, and strategic leadership, is expected to steer the company through a new phase of transformation.

“Over this period, he has provided visionary leadership and made significant contributions to Longhorn’s growth,” the board said in a statement.

During his earlier tenure, Ngigi oversaw expansion into West and Central Africa, the launch of digital publishing businesses, and guided the firm through Kenya’s critical Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) transition.

Wahome’s leadership is credited with introducing more efficient business models and strengthening Longhorn’s market position, laying a foundation for future growth despite the financial setbacks.

Ngigi, a CPA-K holder with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, now faces the task of stabilizing Longhorn’s operations and restoring profitability.