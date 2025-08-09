Kuccps opens teacher upgrade, Tvet applications

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for a new teacher upgrade programme and the September 2025 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) intake.

The initiative will allow teachers with P1 or Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) certificates to upgrade to a Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE).

To qualify, applicants must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome said the programme aims to equip teachers with the skills needed to implement the Competency Based Curriculum and address potential teacher shortages.

KUCCPS has also reopened TVET applications for the September intake, running from August 8–22, with fees reduced to KSh 500.