Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome addresses students during a career guidance open day at Turkana University College in Lodwar on May 29, 2023. /COURTESY

County News

Kuccps opens teacher upgrade, Tvet applications

The initiative will allow teachers with P1 or Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) certificates to upgrade to a Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for a new teacher upgrade programme and the September 2025 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) intake.

The initiative will allow teachers with P1 or Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) certificates to upgrade to a Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To qualify, applicants must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome said the programme aims to equip teachers with the skills needed to implement the Competency Based Curriculum and address potential teacher shortages.

KUCCPS has also reopened TVET applications for the September intake, running from August 8–22, with fees reduced to KSh 500.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

19 people killed in road accident along Kisumu-Kakamega highway

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 8 – Nineteen passengers have been killed in a gristly road accident in Kisumu on Friday evening along Kisumu Kakamega road....

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says initiative to compensate protest victims to unite Kenyans

The Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to fully implement the NADCO report.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Murkomen puts on notice police officers engaging in corruption

Murkomen argued that conditions and terms of service are not an excuse to engage in corruption.

19 hours ago

World

A Resilient Nation: How Kenya Is Shaping a Smarter War Against Terror

Kenya has made significant progress in its response against terrorism and violent extremism due to concertedefforts by various stakeholders. According to the Global Terrorism...

20 hours ago

County News

Sakaja confirms 3,500 ‘Green Army’ staff into permanent posts

Sakaja said the milestone marked a turning point for the city’s cleanliness and environmental management.

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya targets more disease eliminations after beating sleeping sickness

Kenya has wiped out sleeping sickness and now targets more tropical diseases by 2030 to protect rural communities.

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Nyanchwa Mission Hospital to continue services with cash and other Insurances amid SHA portal probe

Hospital Administrator Daniel Michira clarified that the facility remains open and operational for patients using other insurance providers or paying in cash.

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s sleeping sickness no longer a public health threat – What this means

Kenya has eliminated sleeping sickness as a public health threat, with WHO confirming no local cases in over a decade.

21 hours ago