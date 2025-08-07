Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KPC channels Sh3mn into education infrastructure project in Homa Bay

The initiative addresses an acute need for modern administrative facilities, aiming to improve the teaching and learning environment for over 361 pupils and 18 staff

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), through its philanthropic arm, the KPC Foundation, has invested Sh3 million in a new administration block at Kowour Primary School, Homa Bay County, reaffirming its pledge to enhance access to quality education across Kenya.

The initiative addresses an acute need for modern administrative facilities, aiming to improve the teaching and learning environment for over 361 pupils and 18 staff in the school.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project is part of the KPC Foundation’s ongoing mission to drive sustainable community development via targeted infrastructure interventions across Kenya.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, KPC Managing Director and Foundation Chair, Joe Sang, emphasized the strategic importance of the project in easing access to quality education.

“We believe that accessible, quality education begins with the right infrastructure. This administration block sets the stage for greater administrative efficiency, which seamlessly translates into better classroom experiences and enhanced outcomes for students,” he stated.

The decision to partner with Kowour Primary School was driven by an assessment of the community’s infrastructure gaps and the school’s potential for delivering quality education with the right support. The new administration block will facilitate streamlined management, offering a boost to educators who are instrumental in shaping students’ futures.

Sang noted that sustained investment in school infrastructure remains central to the KPC Foundation’s purpose, unlocking talent, supporting livelihoods, and propelling Kenya toward inclusive growth in line with Vision 2030 objectives.

The initiative forms part of the Foundation’s six-pillar Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy covering Education, Health, Environment, Youth Empowerment, Water, and Sanitation.

Education stakeholders and community leaders lauded the investment, citing its capacity to enhance teaching, enable better school management, and set a new standard for educational infrastructure in the county.

“This school was started in 1954 the old administration block was built then and had become too small for our growing needs. We want to thank the KPC foundation for building us this modern administration block. We now have enough space to operate and even have joint meetings. In addition to the staff room and offices for the senior teachers, we also have space for our computer lab, which will be used by both the teaching staff and students.” Kowour Primary School Principal Harrison Okech added.

The Foundation emphasized its intention to maintain regular project assessments and invite community feedback to ensure long-term impact and continuous improvement.

The Kowour Primary School project follows a string of recent KPC Foundation milestones, including the rollout of education projects worth Sh20.7 million in Siaya and Kisumu in June this year. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Bitok: School buses must not operate at night

The restricted hours were introduced following a spate of deadly accidents involving school buses and were intended to enhance road safety for students.

50 minutes ago

County News

Governors says counties running broke due to delayed disbursements by Treasury

CoG vice chairman Mutahi Kahiga who says that counties are yet to receive their allocations despite the government pronouncement that they are allocated 410...

8 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

High Court halts disputed relocation of students from Moi Teachers College

The students were to be moved to Talai Secondary School to pave the way for the establishment of Kabarnet University College, which is set...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto, Raila establish joint team to oversee 10-point broad-based agenda

"The Committee will commence its work immediately and will submit progress reports to the Principals every two months, and to a joint Kenya Kwanza-ODM...

13 hours ago

Headlines

‘I considered quitting as ODM SG’- Sifuna

"When things begin taking a turn for the worst, you have a responsibility to put your foot down and say this is not who...

16 hours ago

Featured

‘Avoid Thika Road unless going to CHAN’ – Traffic Police Commandant advise motorists

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir said roads near Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium will face full or partial closures to...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu traders suspect street urchins behind stalls fire

Kisumu bus park chairman Shem Ochuodho says internal investigations point to the street urchins.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku urges EACC to Arrest Corrupt Officials Named in Graft Reports

The CS also rallied members of the public to join the fight against graft, encouraging them to report dishonest officials without fear of reprisal.

19 hours ago