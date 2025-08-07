KPC channels Sh3mn into education infrastructure project in Homa Bay

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), through its philanthropic arm, the KPC Foundation, has invested Sh3 million in a new administration block at Kowour Primary School, Homa Bay County, reaffirming its pledge to enhance access to quality education across Kenya.

The initiative addresses an acute need for modern administrative facilities, aiming to improve the teaching and learning environment for over 361 pupils and 18 staff in the school.

The project is part of the KPC Foundation’s ongoing mission to drive sustainable community development via targeted infrastructure interventions across Kenya.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, KPC Managing Director and Foundation Chair, Joe Sang, emphasized the strategic importance of the project in easing access to quality education.

“We believe that accessible, quality education begins with the right infrastructure. This administration block sets the stage for greater administrative efficiency, which seamlessly translates into better classroom experiences and enhanced outcomes for students,” he stated.

The decision to partner with Kowour Primary School was driven by an assessment of the community’s infrastructure gaps and the school’s potential for delivering quality education with the right support. The new administration block will facilitate streamlined management, offering a boost to educators who are instrumental in shaping students’ futures.

Sang noted that sustained investment in school infrastructure remains central to the KPC Foundation’s purpose, unlocking talent, supporting livelihoods, and propelling Kenya toward inclusive growth in line with Vision 2030 objectives.

The initiative forms part of the Foundation’s six-pillar Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy covering Education, Health, Environment, Youth Empowerment, Water, and Sanitation.

Education stakeholders and community leaders lauded the investment, citing its capacity to enhance teaching, enable better school management, and set a new standard for educational infrastructure in the county.

“This school was started in 1954 the old administration block was built then and had become too small for our growing needs. We want to thank the KPC foundation for building us this modern administration block. We now have enough space to operate and even have joint meetings. In addition to the staff room and offices for the senior teachers, we also have space for our computer lab, which will be used by both the teaching staff and students.” Kowour Primary School Principal Harrison Okech added.

The Foundation emphasized its intention to maintain regular project assessments and invite community feedback to ensure long-term impact and continuous improvement.

The Kowour Primary School project follows a string of recent KPC Foundation milestones, including the rollout of education projects worth Sh20.7 million in Siaya and Kisumu in June this year.