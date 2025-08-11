Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Justice Martha Koome/CFM/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Koome touts automation success as she hosts Ethiopia’s Supreme Court

Koome touts automation success as she hosts Ethiopia’s Supreme Court

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has highlighted Kenya’s strides in judicial automation and digitisation while hosting Ethiopia’s Federal Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Tewodros Kebede, for a study tour in Nairobi.

Speaking during the engagement themed “Regional Experience Sharing on Integrated Case Management System and Electronic Record Management”, Koome welcomed the Ethiopian delegation, noting that the bonds between the two nations are rooted in history and mutual respect.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She recalled that while Kenya and Ethiopia have long enjoyed warm bilateral relations, structured judicial cooperation only began in October 2023 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to guide collaboration, knowledge exchange, and institutional learning between their courts.

“By sharing these experiences, we help each other find solutions, avoid pitfalls, and accelerate progress. We are confident that the insights from our Ethiopian counterparts will enrich our own judicial transformation journey,” she said.

Koome outlined four major milestones in Kenya’s Judiciary automation journey.

ICT milestones

She noted that the adoption of virtual hearings accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal now conducting almost all their proceedings online, while other courts use a blended approach.

The national rollout of e-filing, which began in phases in 2020, was completed in early 2024, enabling all court filings to be done online and eliminating the problem of lost physical files.

The Integrated Case Management System now allows the Judiciary to monitor cases in real time, track progress, and identify bottlenecks to improve efficiency.

In addition, administrative processes such as human resource, finance, and procurement have been automated through an Enterprise Resource Planning platform, enhancing transparency and accountability.

The CJ said the Judiciary is pursuing a rights-based, user-centred approach to technology adoption to bridge the digital divide, including establishing ICT help desks at Huduma Centres and court stations.

Koome noted ongoing efforts to integrate Judiciary systems with other justice sector actors, expand court transcription services, explore artificial intelligence for judicial operations, and enhance cybersecurity to guard against external threats.

“Technology is not an end in itself — it is a means to enhance fairness, efficiency, and access to justice. Our hope is that the lessons shared during this visit will contribute to stronger, more resilient, and more people-centred judiciaries in both Kenya and Ethiopia,” she said.

The Ethiopian delegation’s visit is part of ongoing cooperation under the 2023 MOU, with both sides pledging to deepen engagements in the years ahead

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Web System To Curb Corruption Takes The Day at YSK’s 8th National STEM Exhibition

Their blockchain-powered project, Afronomy Chain, is a web system that enables real-time tracking of public funds from collection to expenditure in a bid to...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Expansion of Rironi-Mau Summit Road delayed to october, Ruto confirms

Ruto had previously stated that project, which will upgrade the road from Rironi-Mau Summit, aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance regional trade would...

3 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Prof Mutua defends govt 2017-2025;Protest Compensation Plan, Accuses Opposition of Hypocrisy

Professor Makau Mutua, who also serves as President William Ruto's advisor on Constitutional Affairs, was responding to statements by opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula tells ODM MPs to fall in line after Raila backs Ruto re-election bid

"ODM leaders who have openly opposed President Ruto’s re-election campaigns or remained undecided like Hon Raphael Wanjala should now join the second-term bandwagon," Wetang’ula...

18 hours ago

County News

Man suspected of stealing from tourist in Maasai Mara arrested

The suspect vanished with three debit cards, a mobile phone, and a wristwatch. Shortly afterwards, 25,000 Euros (about Ksh 3.7 million) was withdrawn from...

21 hours ago

ROAD CARNAGE

Two dead, several injured after accident along Mai Mahiu-Narok Road

"The bus was descending the escarpment near the historical Catholic church when a truck lost its brakes, hit two vehicles ahead, and then rammed...

24 hours ago

County News

Key city roads to remain closed ahead of Kenya-Morocco CHAN duel

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir said roads near Kasarani will face full or partial closures to ease movement around the stadium.

1 day ago

Headlines

Energy PS calls for tighter security to surge in Power Vandalism

Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has said that electricity vandals were on the rise thereby causing economic sabotage in the country disrupting services and...

1 day ago