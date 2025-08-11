Koome touts automation success as she hosts Ethiopia’s Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has highlighted Kenya’s strides in judicial automation and digitisation while hosting Ethiopia’s Federal Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Tewodros Kebede, for a study tour in Nairobi.

Speaking during the engagement themed “Regional Experience Sharing on Integrated Case Management System and Electronic Record Management”, Koome welcomed the Ethiopian delegation, noting that the bonds between the two nations are rooted in history and mutual respect.

She recalled that while Kenya and Ethiopia have long enjoyed warm bilateral relations, structured judicial cooperation only began in October 2023 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to guide collaboration, knowledge exchange, and institutional learning between their courts.

“By sharing these experiences, we help each other find solutions, avoid pitfalls, and accelerate progress. We are confident that the insights from our Ethiopian counterparts will enrich our own judicial transformation journey,” she said.

Koome outlined four major milestones in Kenya’s Judiciary automation journey.

ICT milestones

She noted that the adoption of virtual hearings accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal now conducting almost all their proceedings online, while other courts use a blended approach.

The national rollout of e-filing, which began in phases in 2020, was completed in early 2024, enabling all court filings to be done online and eliminating the problem of lost physical files.

The Integrated Case Management System now allows the Judiciary to monitor cases in real time, track progress, and identify bottlenecks to improve efficiency.

In addition, administrative processes such as human resource, finance, and procurement have been automated through an Enterprise Resource Planning platform, enhancing transparency and accountability.

The CJ said the Judiciary is pursuing a rights-based, user-centred approach to technology adoption to bridge the digital divide, including establishing ICT help desks at Huduma Centres and court stations.

Koome noted ongoing efforts to integrate Judiciary systems with other justice sector actors, expand court transcription services, explore artificial intelligence for judicial operations, and enhance cybersecurity to guard against external threats.

“Technology is not an end in itself — it is a means to enhance fairness, efficiency, and access to justice. Our hope is that the lessons shared during this visit will contribute to stronger, more resilient, and more people-centred judiciaries in both Kenya and Ethiopia,” she said.

The Ethiopian delegation’s visit is part of ongoing cooperation under the 2023 MOU, with both sides pledging to deepen engagements in the years ahead