Komora vows to end turf wars over police payroll as he defends Police Commission nomination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Chairperson nominee Amani Komora has pledged to end the long-standing friction between the commission and the National Police Service (NPS), saying his first priority will be uniting the two bodies in the interest of the public.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on National Administration and Internal Security on Wednesday, Komora said the differences between the NPSC, designated to handle human resource functions, and the NPS, which exercises command and control, have undermined service delivery and eroded public trust.

He told MPs he intends to draw on his experience at the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to navigate complex institutional dynamics and restore stability in the police sector.

“My priority in the first two days will be to build a team so that we see ourselves as working together to serve the mwananchi. What is there to compete about other than competing on how best we can serve the mwananchi?” he stated.

“I will apply my knowledge and experience gained over many years. Having worked in the SRC, we had our differences with the Public Service Commission and other agencies, but we were able to manage them,” Komora added.

The two institutions, created under the 2010 Constitution, have repeatedly clashed over mandates, particularly in recruitment, promotions, transfers, and discipline.

Komora said such disputes should be resolved amicably.

“I see my role as chair as bringing fresh energy to managing personality differences. These challenges can be handled through collaboration, dialogue, and reconciliation. Even the laws provide for reconciliation, arbitration, and negotiation,” he said.

Competing interests

Committee Vice Chair Diddo Rasso asked how Komora would balance the competing priorities and interests of commissioners, which have long hindered synergy between the two institutions, with their disagreements often playing out in public.

“The commission is constituted as follows: three uniformed and two retired police officers — that’s five — against four civilians, including yourself if successful, and three others. Give us confidence that the National Police Service will be represented fairly in the commission,” Rasso said.

Komora pledged to foster collegiality within the nine-member commission — five from the uniformed side and four civilians — so that all members act in the interest of Kenyans rather than their respective constituencies.

“The expectation is that every commissioner comes in as a commissioner, not to represent the interests of the uniformed or civilians,” he said.

“The greater responsibility lies with the chair to work with commissioners to build that philosophy of collegiality.”

While acknowledging that budget constraints affect police welfare reforms, Komora stressed that resolving institutional conflict and addressing inefficiencies often require willpower more than resources.

“Budget is key, but there are other things more important. You can have money, but that money may not achieve the desired results,” he noted.

If approved, Komora will become the third NPSC chair since the 2010 Constitution, overseeing a commission that manages the country’s second-largest public service workforce after teachers.

Fight over payroll and promotions

Control of payroll, promotions, and transfers of police officers has for years been at the heart of a cold war between the NPS and NPSC.

Article 246(3) of the Constitution gives the NPSC exclusive authority to recruit, appoint, confirm, promote, and transfer personnel within the police service with the commission and the Office of the Inspector General performing distinct but complementary mandates.

The NPSC is a civilian-led commission tasked with managing NPS human resources — a relationship similar to that between the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Its mandate includes recruiting and appointing persons to hold or act in offices in the service, confirming appointments, determining promotions and transfers, and exercising disciplinary control.

Apart from the Chairperson, the NPSC comprises a lawyer qualified to be a judge, two retired police officers, three distinguished public servants, the IG, and the deputy IGs of the Administration Police (AP) and Kenya Police Service (KPS).

Under Section 2 of the NPSC Act, the commission may delegate powers to the IG for recruitment, promotion, and disciplinary action for officers below the rank of superintendent with any role above the rank remaining the sole preserve of the commission.

The 2010 Constitution radically restructured policing by creating the NPSC to address corruption, favouritism, and nepotism that had plagued the police service.

The reforms aimed to professionalise the police, ensuring that welfare — including skills, salaries, and mental and physical health — is addressed, and that recruitment, transfers, and promotions are based on merit. Disciplinary mechanisms were also intended to be fair and transparent.