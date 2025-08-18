Connect with us

Capital Health

Conjoined twins with common large intestine survive surgery to create stool passage

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has said that conjoined twins born in Naivasha and sharing a single large intestine are in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery to resolve an intestinal obstruction.

The twins, delivered via caesarean section on August 13, 2025, at Naivasha County Hospital with a combined weight of 3.6 kilograms, were referred to KNH’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the early hours of August 14.

“Upon arrival, medical evaluation confirmed that the babies [are] conjoined at the abdomen and pelvis. It [was] also established that they did not have anal openings,” KNH said in a statement.

To save their lives, a specialised paediatric surgical team conducted an emergency colostomy on August 17.

“This procedure created an opening to resolve intestinal obstruction and allow the passage of stool,” the hospital noted.

Further examinations revealed that the twins “share a single large intestine” and also present with congenital heart disease, impaired liver function, and a mild blood infection.

KNH said a multidisciplinary team was working to address the findings.

The delicate surgery was led by Senior Director Clinical Services Dr. Joel Lessan, assisted by Dr. Tim Jumbi, Dr. Caroline Mwende, Dr. Sospeter Kamau, Dr. Kassim Mustafa, Dr. Shirleen Nanjala, and Dr. Benjamin Wabwire, among others.

Dr. Mark Gacii headed the anaesthesia team supported by paediatric and theatre specialists.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Evanson Kamuri emphasized the hospital’s commitment to supporting the family.

“KNH remains committed to walking with the family on this delicate journey and will provide regular updates on their progress.”

According to the statement, the twins are “currently stable and continue to receive specialised care” from a team that includes neonatologists, paediatric surgeons, anaesthesiologists, cardiologists, radiologists, psychologists, and social workers.

