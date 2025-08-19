Connect with us

KNH gets new Acting CEO in wake of twin CEO row, patient murders

Dr Lesiyampe, who until his appoinment on Monday served as Acting CEO of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), assumes office at KNH amid lingering controversy over the existence of two CEOs at the facility.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 — The Ministry of Health has appointed Dr. Richard Lesiyampe as the Acting CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), in a leadership shake-up that comes against a backdrop of governance concerns and shocking patient murders at the country’s top referral facility.

The change of guard comes a month following public outrage after KNH was thrust into the spotlight over the gruesome killings of two patients within its wards.

Police arrested Kennedy Kalombotole, a former patient at the facility, in connection with the murders of Edward Maingi Ndegwa on July 17, 2025, and Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni on February 25.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) uncovered chilling details, including blood-stained slippers and a knife believed to be the murder weapon, recovered inside the hospital.

Dr Lesiyampe, who until Monday served as Acting CEO of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), assumes office at KNH amid lingering controversy over the existence of two CEOs at the facility.

In June, Members of Parliament sitting on the Investments Committee on Social Services Administration and Agriculture raised alarm after KNH was represented by Dr William Sigilai, who introduced himself as acting CEO, despite the hospital already having a substantive CEO, Dr Evanson Kamuri.

Two CEOs

The development baffled MPs, who demanded clarity on how both men could hold the same high-ranking office simultaneously.

“Why are you having two CEOs, yet there is a substantive CEO who is the accounting officer and to whom we had invited here?” Committee Chairperson Emmanuel Wangwe asked at the time.

Dr Sigilai defended his presence, saying the Board of Management had appointed him in an acting capacity since Dr Kamuri was on leave.

But MPs dismissed the explanation, demanding appointment letters and board minutes to validate his authority, warning that the confusion risked accountability lapses at the facility.

Monday’s announcement by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, transferring Dr Lesiyampe to KNH in acting capacity, has renewed concerns over leadership instability at the country’s premier hospital, which has faced frequent turbulence at the top in recent years.

“Dr. Lesiyampe brings vast experience to strengthen KNH’s governance, clinical, and administrative systems in line with ongoing reforms,” Duale stated, framing the appointment as part of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and the drive toward Universal Health Coverage.

In the changes, Duale also appointed Joshua Clinton Ombiri Okise as Acting CEO of JOOTRH to oversee a smooth transition and steer the Kisumu-based facility’s growth following its recent elevation to Level 6 status.

Dr Kamuri, who became CEO in 2019 after his predecessor Lily Koros was dismissed over a botched brain surgery on the wrong patient, remains listed as the substantive CEO on KNH’s website.

The ministry did not clarify his current status in light of Dr Lesiyampe’s appointment.

