KNH conducts specialized plastic and reconstructive surgical camp

15 surgeries were performed, restoring both function and dignity to patients with some of the most challenging conditions.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Aug 28 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), in collaboration with Ohana One International Surgical Aid & Education, the University of Nairobi, and the Kenya Society of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery, has successfully concluded a week-long specialized surgical camp that transformed the lives of patients through advanced reconstructive procedures.

The camp focused on complex surgeries including lymphedema and lipedema reconstruction, cleft lip and palate repairs, correction of congenital limb deformities, soft tissue tumour excision and reconstruction, brachial plexus reconstruction, and post-burn scar release.

Speaking after the conclusion of the camp, Dr. Joel Lessan, OGW, Senior Director, Clinical Services at KNH said, they performed 15 surgeries including lymphedema treatment, upper limb reconstruction and neurofibromatosis during the six-day camp

“With support from Ohana One, who also donated specialized surgical equipment, this initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration while strengthening KNH’s capacity as the national referral hospital and reaffirming our commitment to world-class healthcare.” Said Lessan.

The camp emphasized knowledge transfer, mentorship, and hands-on training for local surgeons, ensuring sustainability and long-term capacity building in reconstructive surgery.

The mission brought together renowned experts including Dr. David Kulber, President of Ohana One International Surgical Aid & Education and a world-renowned plastic and hand surgeon; Prof. Ferdinard Nang’ole, Consultant Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon at KNH/UON and a member of the Kenya Society of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery.

This collaboration underscores the collective commitment to scaling up access to specialized, high-quality surgical care in Kenya while reaffirming KNH’s role as a leader in healthcare delivery, innovation, and training.

