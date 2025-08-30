Connect with us

KMPDC closes 544 health facilities over non-registration

KMPDC CEO Dr. David Kariuki also stated that some hospitals had employed practitioners who were unregistered or unlicensed or were operating below the required standards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has announced the closure of 544 health facilities and the revocation of licenses for 454 hospitals across the country.

In a gazette notice, the Council stated that the facilities were shut down or downgraded because they were either unregistered or unlicensed.

KMPDC CEO Dr. David Kariuki also stated that some hospitals had employed practitioners who were unregistered or unlicensed or were operating below the required standards.

Others lacked critical infrastructure, such as pharmacies, maternity wings, and laboratories.

Some faced sanitation issues and inadequate waste disposal, posing a direct threat to patient health.

“As earlier communicated, in compliance with relevant sections of its enabling laws, KMPDC has gazetted suspension and closure of the following health facilities for non-compliance with set standards.We urge the public to be vigilant and seek services only from licensed and compliant health facilities,” the agency stated.

KMPDC is mandated to conduct routine inspections, demand annual license renewals, and suspend or revoke licenses of noncompliant facilities.

The licensing process, which complements inspections, ensures that only qualified professionals and institutions are allowed to operate.

KMPDC enforces the Inspections and Licensing Rules (2022), established under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act (CAP 253), which mandate adherence to minimum safety and operational standards.

