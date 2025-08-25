Kisumu residents welcome Ruto’s Katiba Day declaration, hail devolution gains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Residents of Kisumu have welcomed President William Ruto’s decision to declare August as Katiba Day, describing it as a bold and timely move to reflect on the gains made since the adoption of the 2010 Constitution.

Civil society advocate and boda boda rider Alex Wadegu praised the Constitution for ushering in devolution, which he said has delivered meaningful development to the grassroots.

“The Constitution gave us counties, and that has changed things at the ward level,” Wadegu said.

“For instance, Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres are now being built in nearly every school, something we never had in the past.”

He recalled attending school in dilapidated classrooms that doubled as ECD centres, noting how far the country has progressed.

However, Wadegu cautioned that corruption remains a major challenge under the devolved system.

“Corruption is deeply entrenched in counties. The president’s anti-graft war must be extended downwards. People are embezzling funds meant to benefit citizens,” he warned.

Despite the flaws, Wadegu described the Constitution as progressive, adding that Katiba Day offers Kenyans an annual opportunity to reflect on its implementation.

“If we mark Katiba Day every year, we can reflect on the gains and focus on what still needs to be done,” he said.

Devolution: the greatest achievement

Another Kisumu resident, Kepher Akong’o, echoed the sentiments, noting that the Constitution has been tested over time and gives citizens the power to amend outdated provisions.

“There’s already a clause allowing referendums. Katiba Day now gives Kenyans the space to express which parts of the Constitution they feel need amending,” Akong’o observed.

He also highlighted devolution as one of the Constitution’s greatest achievements, saying it has distributed resources more equitably and eased ethnic tensions that once dominated national politics.

Wadegu further urged County Assemblies to fully exercise their oversight role, especially after President Ruto signed into law financial autonomy for the assemblies.

“They should no longer beg county executives for resources. With autonomy, they must hold governors accountable and summon them when needed,” he said. “This is a great step forward as we observe Katiba Day.”

Many Kisumu residents also pointed to tangible gains under the devolved system, including boreholes, road construction, and the distribution of seeds and fertilizers—developments they say were rare before the 2010 Constitution.