Kingi urges Ruto to file complaint on errant senators

KENYA, Nairobi Aug 20 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has defended senators against allegations of extortion and recieving bribes made by President William Ruto on Monday.

Speaking during The 9th Devolution Conference in Homa Bay and the jjoint UDA-ODM Parliamentary Group Meeting, Ruto claimed that a parliamentary committee received Sh10 million to approve the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In his communication during Wednesday’s Special Sitting, Kingi said he convened the Senate leadership, noting with grave concern the allegations made against the institution of Parliament in general and the Senate in particular.

The Speaker noted, however, that the President’s allegations lacked material particulars, including the specific individual senators against whom the allegations of bribery were made.

“The Senate to invoke this framework, it is most helpful that the information available to the Executive and other organs and agencies is shared with the Senate,” he said.

Kingi further added that he had not received an official complaint alleging misconduct by a senator from a member of the executive, ministries, departments, or agencies of government, a governor, or other county government agencies.

“If I do receive such complaint, I am obligated and I will take the necessary stern action without delay,” the Senate Speaker said.

Kingi noted that he Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act (Cap 6) has an elaborate framework for Parliament to deal with errant legislators.

He cited Section 15(5) of this Act which mandates the Committee of Powers and Privileges either of its on motion or as a result of a complaint made by any person to inquire into the conduct of a member whose conduct is alleged to constitute breach of privilege within 14 days of receipt of that complaint and to make recommendations to the house for appropriate action.