NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki warns against ‘useless trickery’ in Baringo primaries as UDA eyes crucial Senate seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged officials of the ruling party to ensure a fair and transparent process for selecting a single candidate in the upcoming Baringo Senate by-election, warning that internal divisions could cost UDA the seat.

Speaking while hosting 3,000 grassroots leaders from Baringo, Kindiki said the party could not “afford useless trickery” and must settle on an “acceptable” method to avoid disputes.

“We will all respect who the voters choose. We don’t have any preference,” he said, stressing that neither President William Ruto, himself, Members of Parliament, nor other party officials would interfere.

Kindiki said the ideal outcome would be for aspirants to agree on one candidate, but if consensus fails, UDA will hold free and fair nominations, after which all contenders must rally behind the winner for the November 27 mini-poll.

“If you openly back the winner, we will hold your hand and find a place for you somewhere,” he assured.

The DP also called on party members to help spread the government’s agenda, defending the administration’s performance since 2022 when “the economy was in the ICU.”

He cited ongoing projects in Baringo, including the construction of 12 modern markets, new hostels in technical and medical colleges under the affordable housing programme, and expanded last-mile electricity connections — now reaching 10.5 million households compared to 2.7 million in 2013.

On healthcare, Kindiki reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing universal health coverage through the Social Health Authority, calling it the most ambitious programme of its kind in Kenya’s history.

He also expressed confidence in Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s ability to consolidate peace in Baringo, building on gains made during his tenure as Interior minister.

“We have a good plan for roads, electricity, water, markets, agriculture, education, and all other key sectors that will transform our country,” Kindiki said.

