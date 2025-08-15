Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki urges proactive oversight over Governor by MCAs devoid of harassment

He noted that the recent grant of financial autonomy to County Assemblies, following presidential assent to enabling legislation, should strengthen oversight rather than be exploited for personal or political ends.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) to exercise their oversight mandate with integrity and diligence, cautioning against using it to harass, blackmail, or extort governors.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 9th Devolution Conference in Homa Bay County on Friday, Kindiki lauded devolution as a “game-changer” in Kenya’s socio-economic transformation over the past 12 years but said corruption and mismanagement had eroded some of its benefits.

“While many governors have managed resources prudently, others have betrayed the devolution dream by diverting funds meant for essential services like health, agriculture, and education for personal gain,” he said.

He noted that the recent grant of financial autonomy to County Assemblies, following presidential assent to enabling legislation, should strengthen oversight rather than be exploited for personal or political ends.

“The MCAs must now carry out their oversight role more proactively. That role must, however, not be used to harass, blackmail, or extort governors,” Kindiki cautioned.

The Deputy President also urged the Council of Governors not to shield corrupt members from accountability, reiterating President William Ruto’s stance that “there will be no sacred cows in the fight against graft.”

Highlighting the National Treasury’s commitment to devolution, Kindiki said that by June 2025, the government had disbursed the full equitable share for the 2024/2025 financial year despite fiscal constraints.

“As we close this year’s Devolution Conference, I reaffirm the National Government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the devolved system of governance. Devolution remains our most powerful tool for driving inclusion, equity, and shared prosperity,” he said.

The three-day conference brought together leaders from both levels of government, development partners, and other stakeholders to review progress, share experiences, and chart strategies for deepening devolution.

