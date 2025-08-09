Kindiki to Gachagua: Share Terror Information or Be Held Accountable

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, demanding that he hand over any information he claims to have on planned terrorist attacks.

In remarks aimed at Gachagua, Kindiki said leaders who make such claims must be held to account and compelled to assist investigative agencies.Gachagua, while in his U.S. tour , told an audience he had details that could help foil an Al-Shabaab plot against the country.

“I hear there is a leader who spoke outside Kenya, and said they have information that can help us preempt any attack by Al-Shabaab, because they have information on who and where plans to terrorize Kenyans are being made,” Kindiki said.

“We therefore want to ask the relevant agencies to make sure that the people who are saying they have information on terrorists and criminals… must be held accountable, and they must record their statement so that they can help us to investigate, establish the issue, and make sure we protect Kenya from harm, from bandits, terrorists, and criminals.”

Gachagua leveled accusations against President William Ruto, alleging clandestine dealings with Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab.

The Democratic for Citizens Party leader claimed that President Ruto secretly met with Al-Shabaab operatives in Mandera, a town along the Kenya-Somalia border.

“It is shocking and unacceptable that the Head of State would engage in secret talks with terrorists who have claimed countless Kenyan lives. This betrayal endangers every Kenyan and undermines the sacrifices made by our security forces,” Gachagua stated.

Kindiki warned against dragging security matters into political disputes, saying the country’s safety outweighed personal or partisan rivalries.

“If they blame the leaders of Kenya, they are wrong. But Kenya is bigger than their leaders. The relationship between Kenya and its security is important,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government would not ignore such statements and expected anyone claiming knowledge of Al-Shabaab or Al-Qaida operations to cooperate fully with security agencies.

“The people who are saying they have information on Al-Gaidi and Al-Shabaab, they must be held accountable, and they must record their statement so that they can help us to investigate,” Kindiki said.

Kenya has faced repeated attacks by Al-Shabaab militants, especially in border counties like Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have been involved in counterterrorism operations in Somalia since 2011 under the African Union peacekeeping mission.