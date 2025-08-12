Kindiki says govt unmoved by ‘sectarian’ push to restore targeted ID vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending discriminatory vetting practices for Kenyans living along border regions when applying for identification documents.

Kindiki said the directive by President William Ruto to ease the vetting process remains in force, noting it seeks to eliminate past practices that unfairly targeted certain communities.

The DP made the remarks on Tuesday when he hosted Members of Parliament from Northern Kenya at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi, for consultations on ongoing development projects.

“I am happy with the policy interventions that dealt with discriminatory tendencies on issuance of IDs,” Kindiki said.

“They have made some sectarian people uncomfortable, but we must do them for the sake of forging a united and prosperous country.”

Kindiki stressed that the government is pursuing an inclusive, non-discriminatory development agenda, pledging equal treatment for all regions.

“I am a great advocate of inclusion, equity and the indivisibility of Kenya and I believe every part of Kenya needs to be treated equally and places that have lagged behind deserve affirmative action from the government,” DP affirmed.

Under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), Kindiki noted that major infrastructure projects – including roads, electricity, water supply, affordable housing, and modern market construction – are underway in northern Kenya to spur grassroots economic growth.

He affirmed the government’s resolve to complete the Isiolo–Modogashe–Wajir–Kotulo–Elwak–Rhamu–Mandera road as planned.

The 750km road, among key projects in progress, seeks to further unlock the region’s economic potential.

The DP praised the securitization of the roads levy as an innovative funding model that has revived long-stalled projects nationwide.

Universal healthcare

Kindiki also cited progress in the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that despite initial resistance, more than 25.4 million Kenyans have enrolled.

“Right now, half of Kenyans have medical cover. Every day we have over 50,000 registering. By 2027 we will have over 35 million covered. It is a huge milestone. The debate now is how to perfect it,” he noted.

To address shortages and losses of medical supplies, Kindiki said the government is working to ensure direct delivery from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to health facilities.

On affordable housing, the DP assured that the program is being rolled out equitably across all counties.

“Kenya’s future is urban. In another 20 years, 60 percent of Kenyans will be living in urban centres. We will have urban centres in Wajir, Garissa, Mandera and the rest of the country. The housing and market construction program is timely and will help in raising the country’s profile,” he said.

Northern Kenya lawmakers lauded the government’s expansive development agenda, saying it is the most ambitious since independence.

“We want the President to be reelected. We want this government to come back [and] all the projects to take off. For the first time in 63 years, we consider ourselves citizens of this country,” Dadaab MP Farah Maalim, also Patron of the North Eastern Parliamentary Caucus, said.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan, the caucus chair, added: “There are individuals who have taken time to profile the community we represent. This is the time to push back the narrative,” said Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Chairman North Eastern Parliamentary Caucus.