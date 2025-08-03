Kindiki says empowerment crusades aligned with development agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government’s economic empowerment initiatives, saying they are central to the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom‑Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Kindiki, who has been on an extensive nationwide tour distributing development funds to support the elderly, women, youth, and persons with disabilities, said the programmes are aimed at uplifting communities at the grassroots.

Speaking in Molo on Saturday, where he joined the area MP in handing over more than 50 motorcycles to boda boda riders, the DP urged residents to ignore critics opposed to the empowerment drives.

“Most people in the country are farmers and that is why the government subsidized the cost of a 50‑kilogram bag of fertilizer from the initial Sh7,000 to Sh2,500,” Kindiki said, adding that there were ongoing plans to lower the cost even further.

He emphasized that boosting agricultural productivity remained a priority, noting that farmers play a critical role in ensuring food security and nutrition.

Kindiki also highlighted government efforts to create jobs for young people through initiatives such as Kazi Mtaani, Kazi Majuu, climate works, affordable housing, and market construction projects.

He was accompanied in Molo by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule, and MPs David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi North), among others.

The DP is expected to hold similar meetings today in Kabarnet, Baringo County, and Nakuru Town East as part of his continued grassroots engagement tour.