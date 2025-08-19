Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki praises UDA-ODM deal for advancing bipartisan consensus building

Kindiki said the bipartisan cooperation has enabled the government to serve all Kenyans equally while prioritizing service delivery and national development.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has hailed the partnership between Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying it has stabilized the country and paved the way for inclusive governance and economic transformation.

Speaking on Monday during the Kenya Kwanza-ODM Parliamentary Group meeting at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen, Nairobi, Kindiki said the bipartisan cooperation has enabled the government to serve all Kenyans equally while prioritizing service delivery and national development.

“Our country requires bipartisan consensus building to address serious national issues,” he said.

“We need collective efforts to tackle heavy-lifting challenges captured in the 10-point agenda, including the fight against corruption, ethnic bias, and other societal vices.”

The meeting was attended by President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who endorsed the political collaboration and urged lawmakers to rise to the occasion in fulfilling their constitutional roles.

Kindiki lauded both leaders for their foresight, noting that their decision to work together has achieved outcomes that would have been impossible through partisan politics alone.

“We must celebrate and acknowledge the visionary leadership of President Ruto and the statesmanship of our elder brother Raila Odinga. Your leadership and vision have shown us that elections and politics should not undermine the collective interests, stability, and progress of our nation,” Kindiki said.

He also called on younger politicians to learn from their example, emphasizing the importance of supporting national parties rather than falling back on ethnic-based outfits that promote sectarian interests.

“For those who have felt marginalized, it is possible in a large party to realize your dreams, potential, and skills. Let us work to build national parties, not sectarian outfits,” he said.
 

