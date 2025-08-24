Kindiki: Govt to Intensify Investment in Harambee Stars, Other Sports

WAJIR, Kenya, Aug 24 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lauded Harambee Stars for fighting hard to the quarter finals in the ongoing CHAN tournament promising full support for upcoming games.

Speaking on Sunday at Tarbaj Teachers Training College at Tarbaj Constituency Economic Empowerment Programme in Wajir County, the Deputy President President said the national team made Kenyans proud despite being eliminated in the quarter finals by Madagascar through penalties.

“We are proud of what Harambee Stars have done to our country, we will be going forward to motivate our players and the technical bench. We will improve their welfare and motivate them as they prepare for AFCON 2027 and the coming World Cup qualifiers,” assured Prof. Kindiki.

The Deputy President said the Kenyan government is committed to improving stadiums so that Kenyans of all spheres can develop their talents and show prowess in sports.

“We are committed in building stadiums and improving all the sports fields including soccer, volleyball, handball, netball, rugby and all sports so that our youths can utilize their talents and earn their living through sports,” DP emphasized.

At the same time, the DP reiterated Kenya Kwanza government’s commitment in developing all the regions without discrimination.

He said President Ruto’s government is working hard to unite Kenyans through development without isolating any region.

He also assured that the famous road network connecting the North Eastern region is on course and affirmed that the Northern Kenya region will open up for development.

“The road from Mandera-Rhamu-Garre-Elwak-Kobo–Kotulo-Tarbaj-Wajir-Samata-Abaswein-Modogashe-Kula Mawe to Isiolo will be completed on time,” affirmed Prof. Kindiki.

The DP also highlighted some other key road networks being undertaken in different parts of the country including the Lapsset Road from Lamu through Marsabit-Garissa-Isiolo through Samburu to Turkana.

On last-mile electricity connectivity, he said that the government is connecting over 18,500 families to electricity at Sh3 Billion in Wajir County.

The government will also boost the power grid through hybridization of electricity generation programs at a cost of Sh500 billion.

The plants are going on in Merti, Habaswein, Eldas and Elwak.

He also outlined other projects being undertaken by the government that include fresh produce, modern markets and affordable houses in all the constituencies. Also affordable hostels for Tarbaj Vocational Training Centre, Tarbaj Teachers Training College and other institutions.

Leaders Present were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Kimani Ichungwa (Majority Leader National Assembly), Abass Sheikh Mohamed (Wajir Senator), MPs Japheth Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), Fatuma Abdi Jehow (Wajir County MP), Farah Maalim (Dadaab), Abdirahman Mohammed Abdi (Lafey), Adan Kenyan (Eldas), Abdi Hussein Barre (Tarbaj), Sulekha Hulbale Harun (Nominated MP), Sheikh Umul Jer Kassim (County MP Mandera), Innocent Mugabe (Likuyani), John Bwire (Taveta), Major Dekow Barrow (Garissa Township), Hussein Weytan (Mandera East), Abdisirat Khalif (Nominated) and a host of MCAs from Wajir County.