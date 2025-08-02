Kindiki calls for urgent action by KWS after hyenas mauled 14-year-old boy

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 2 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to urgently take action to address the rising cases of human-wildlife conflict across the country.

The directive follows the death of a 14-year-old boy who was mauled by hyenas in Njoro Sub-County, Nakuru, last week.

Kindiki, while condoling with the bereaved family, described the incident as deeply regrettable and emphasized the need for swift intervention to prevent further loss of lives and property.

“I have instructed KWS to act immediately to ensure wild animals do not continue straying into homes and farms. This situation is unacceptable,” Kindiki said on Saturday.

Speaking in Njoro Township during an economic empowerment fundraiser attended by over ten MPs and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Kindiki also announced that the boy’s family would receive government compensation.

Leaders present at the event included National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Finance Committee Chair Kuria Kimani, Irene Njoki (Bahati), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Sabina Chege (Nominated), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), and Nakuru Woman Representative Liz Chelule. Kenya Roads Board Chairperson Aisha Jumwa also attended.

Kindiki reiterated the government’s commitment to finding lasting solutions to human-wildlife conflict, which has remained a persistent challenge in parts of Nakuru and other affected regions.