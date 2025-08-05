Kindiki Assures Mama Mboga of Govt Support Through Modern Markets and Grants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured mama mboga and other small-scale traders that the government is fast-tracking the construction of modern markets and provision of grants to boost their businesses and increase household incomes.

Kindiki said the ongoing construction of 400 modern markets across the country aligns with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which aims to uplift the lives of ordinary Kenyans, particularly women, who he described as the backbone of the national economy.

Speaking on Monday while hosting over 5,000 women from Meru County at his home in Irunduni, Tharaka Nithi County, the Deputy President praised grassroots entrepreneurship as a key pillar of Kenya’s economic resilience.

“We will not underestimate the power of women in transforming the country’s fortunes through micro and small enterprises. Women-led nano, micro, and small-scale businesses, tiny as they may be, form the foundation of strong economic transformation and the creation of an inclusive, prosperous nation,” he said.

Meru County is among the beneficiaries of 21 new markets aimed at dignifying the working environments of thousands of mama mboga and informal traders. The largest of the 400 markets nationwide will be Gakoromone in Meru Town, with a budget of Sh800 million. Others are planned for Kianjai, Nkubu, and Maua towns.

Kindiki encouraged women to take advantage of government empowerment programs targeting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by organizing into groups for easier access to funding.

“Other countries have developed by empowering small and medium enterprises run by organized groups. It’s the most effective way to drive economic growth,” he noted.

The Deputy President also urged women to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), saying the government’s goal is to ensure every Kenyan has access to affordable healthcare.

“We want every Kenyan to have medical cover, whether they have a steady income or not. Once you register, you will go through a means-testing process to determine your monthly contribution. For those unable to pay, the government will step in,” he said.

On infrastructure and development, Kindiki said Meru continues to benefit from key government projects, including the ongoing upgrade of Meru Level 5 Hospital to a Level 6 facility, aimed at improving access to quality healthcare.

He also announced the revival of stalled road projects, the expansion of last-mile electricity connections, and the upcoming reconstruction of the Nithi Bridge, a major regional link, after the allocation of Sh1 billion for the project.

“As I push the national development agenda, I have not forgotten Meru County. I will not let you down. We will fulfill our promises because when the time comes, we will return to you for support,” he said.