Key city roads to remain closed ahead of Kenya-Morocco CHAN duel

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 10 – The Nairobi Traffic Department has revised a traffic advisory to facilitate smooth movement and ensure security around the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani ahead of Kenya’s African Nations Championship duel against Morocco.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joseph Chirchir said roads near Kasarani will face full or partial closures to ease movement around the stadium.

The match will kick off at 3pm.

Motorists to avoid Thika Road unless heading to the crucial match.

“Traffic from Nairobi CBD to Thika Road, Ruiru, Juja, and Thika will use Limuru Road or Kiambu Road. Vehicles coming from Thika Road will be diverted through the Eastern Bypass, Kiambu Road, or Limuru Road,” Chirchir said.

Additionally, matatus ferrying passengers to Kasarani Stadium are advised to use Ruaraka Baba Dogo Road and Ngomongo Road to access the Ngomongo Roundabout.

The closures are aimed at easing access to the stadium and enhancing safety for fans, teams, and officials.

The affected roads which will be closed to regular traffic are: Aerodrome Road – from Madaraka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout, Lang’ata Road – from Madaraka Roundabout to Lusaka Roundabout (one side), Mombasa Road – from Lusaka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout (one side)

The Traffic Department advised motorists to use a number of alternative routes.

Vehicles from Mombasa Road heading to the CBD are directed to use Likoni Road–Enterprise Road via General Motors, or divert through the Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni.

Motorists and vehicles from Lang’ata Road to the CBD should use Raila Odinga Road or Muhoho Road at the Mbagathi Roundabout.

The traffic changes are expected to ease congestion around CHAN venues and ensure timely arrival of teams and fans.

Motorists were advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow instructions from traffic police to avoid inconvenience.