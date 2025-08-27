Kericho MCAs cite Mutai for contravening ‘unwritten good behavior clause’ in Senate trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – The Kericho County Assembly has asked the Senate to uphold the impeachment of Governor Eric Mutai, accusing him of corruption, financial mismanagement, and conduct unbecoming of a county leader.

Presenting the Assembly’s case before Senators on Wednesday, lead counsel Elisha Ongoya argued that Governor Mutai’s actions over the past two years amounted to a violation of what he described as an “unwritten good behavior clause” implicit in the governor’s five-year mandate.

“Three more years to the people of Kericho under Governor Mutai is too long,” Ongoya said.

“The County Assembly has observed his bad behavior, documented the rot in his administration, and now seeks his removal for the sake of good governance.”

The Assembly cited evidence including payment vouchers, bank statements, and photographs, which they said exposed instances of corruption and wasteful spending.

Examples included questionable transactions involving Mengro Products Limited and Cherire Holdings Limited, as well as alleged double payments in contracts linked to Prosper Ventures Limited.

Wastage

Ongoya further highlighted the alleged hire of two ordinary public address speakers for Sh325,000 during a public participation event, noting they were the same type of equipment used at local funerals.

“Instead of hiring them at such exorbitant costs, the county could have bought its own,” he said. He added that tents reportedly hired for millions of shillings during the same event were never seen, forcing citizens to sit under the scorching sun.

According to Ongoya, the irregularities demonstrated not just financial mismanagement but also a lack of conscience in leadership.

“There are wrongs that can be forgiven as human error. But when you exploit citizens and waste public money in this manner, it raises serious questions about your suitability to govern,” he said.

Framing the case within the spirit of Katiba Day, Ongoya urged Senators to uphold the Constitution by demanding accountability at all levels of leadership.

“The County Assembly of Kericho has carried out oversight through its committees and brought the rot it uncovered to you as evidence. It is now up to this House to act,” he said.

The Assembly concluded by insisting that only the Senate has the constitutional authority to protect Kericho residents from further harm.

“The decision, honorable senators, is yours. But to the people of Kericho, three more years under Governor Mutai is too long,” Ongoya declared.