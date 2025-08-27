Connect with us

Mutai and his defense team argued that the process was procedurally flawed and motivated by personal ambition rather than genuine accountability

County News

Kericho Governor says impeachment driven by Speaker’s ambitions

The Governor alleged that the Assembly Speaker, who presided over the impeachment, harbors ambitions to succeed him.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has dismissed his impeachment by the County Assembly as a politically driven plot, accusing the Speaker of the Assembly of engineering a conspiracy to force him out of office.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Mutai and his defense team argued that the process was procedurally flawed and motivated by personal ambition rather than genuine accountability.

The Governor alleged that the Assembly Speaker, who presided over the impeachment, harbors ambitions to succeed him.

“We have a Speaker whose interest is to be the governor of Kericho County. How do you become governor? Impeach the sitting governor to make it easy for yourself, and probably along the way impeach the deputy governor too, so that you sit in as both governor and speaker,” Mutai told senators.

He further challenged the basis of the charges, saying key reports cited in the motion were only handed to him after the Assembly had already initiated his removal.

‘Falsehoods’

These included reports on the controversial Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLoCCA) program, a fictitious payments probe, and the National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP).

“The big question I ask the Senate is this: how would a governor act on state officers when impeachment has already been initiated and the reports are only given afterward?” Mutai posed, insisting this sequence revealed malice.

He also dismissed allegations linking him to the Londiani tragedy, where funds and funeral management were questioned, noting that the courts had already ruled there was no loss of money.

Mutai urged Senators to separate his constitutional role from that of county officers, insisting he had consistently acted against culpable officials whenever evidence was presented.

He accused the Assembly of ignoring due process, recalling an earlier attempt where vote tallies were allegedly falsified to push through another impeachment motion.

In a dramatic defense, Mutai likened the impeachment to “political murder” fueled by ambition, citing Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment.

“Much as we may have political aspirations, we must resist the temptation of political murder to achieve them,” he said.

Mutai appealed to the Senate to uphold justice and the will of Kericho residents.

“We are here in a process that was faulty. The world must know there was no legitimate impeachment of Kericho. I beseech you, honorable senators, to uphold fairness and the Constitution,” he said.

