Kenya’s sleeping sickness no longer a public health threat – What this means

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Kenya has officially eliminated Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT), also known as sleeping sickness, as a public health problem, a milestone that signals the disease is no longer a major threat to the population.

The validation by the World Health Organization (WHO) means that Kenya has successfully reduced cases of the deadly disease to extremely low levels, with no new locally transmitted cases reported in over a decade, and has robust systems in place to prevent its return.

While the disease still exists in the environment, its impact on public health has been controlled, thanks to years of focused interventions including disease surveillance, tsetse fly control, and improved access to diagnosis and treatment.

The WHO formally recognized Kenya’s achievement on June 16, 2025, and the official elimination certificate was handed over on Friday, August 8 in Nairobi during a national celebration.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who received the certificate, lauded the moment as a major victory for the country’s health sector.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of a new phase in disease control,” he said. “It proves that when we work together, empower our health workers, and invest in smart systems, nothing is beyond reach.”

Sleeping sickness, caused by the Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense parasite, is transmitted through the bite of infected tsetse flies.

Without treatment, it rapidly affects vital organs, including the brain, and can kill within weeks.

Kenya’s form of the disease was primarily found in rural areas near game parks like the Masai Mara, putting communities reliant on farming, fishing, and livestock at greatest risk.

Kenya is now the 10th country globally — and the fifth in Sub-Saharan Africa — to achieve this public health milestone.

The declaration was made under the theme “One Health, One Fight – A Sleeping Sickness-Free Kenya.”

Kenya’s journey to this achievement began over a century ago when the first cases were detected.

The last local case was recorded in 2009, with the last exported cases traced back to 2012.

Since then, the country has made major investments in health infrastructure and surveillance, including establishing 12 sentinel health facilities in six high-risk counties.

The efforts were recognized by Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health, who emphasized that while the milestone is worth celebrating, the journey continues.

“This is a proud moment for Kenya, but we must sustain our efforts. Surveillance, quality care, and community awareness remain critical to ensure the disease doesn’t resurface,” said Dr. Amoth.

Development partners played a key role in supporting the government’s efforts.

Professor Richard Ndungu, speaking on behalf of FIND, a global health non-profit, said their focus was on ensuring rural health systems were equipped with the right tools.

“We’ve been supporting disease elimination across Sub-Saharan Africa, and Kenya’s progress shows that with the right investments and partnerships, even the hardest challenges can be overcome,” he said.

Dr. Ndirangu Wanjuki of AMREF Health Africa described the achievement as a turning point in tackling neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which often affect the poorest and most underserved populations.

“This gives us hope and speaks to the power of partnership in reducing inequality in public health,” he said.

Moving forward, Kenya plans to implement a five-year post-elimination surveillance plan, maintain tsetse fly control even in non-endemic areas, and keep health workers trained to detect any resurgence early.

Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni said the milestone reinforces the government’s belief in Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as a tool for transformation.

“As we mark this progress, we’re also renewing our commitment to address other diseases that continue to affect our people,” she said.

The Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council (KENTTEC) will continue to monitor vector control across the country.