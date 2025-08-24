Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya currently leads the MSS with 800 officers deployed since June 2024, and another contingent expected within two months. However, the mission has struggled with funding shortfalls and limited political backing/NPS/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s command of Haiti Security Mission uncertain amid US push for UN Force

US Deputy Chief of Mission Kimberly Penland praised Kenya for stepping in at a critical moment to prevent the collapse of the Haitian state, but stressed the need for broader international leadership and stronger institutional support.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kenya’s leadership of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti is facing uncertainty as the United States pushes for a new United Nations-backed framework that could shift strategic command away from Nairobi.

Speaking before the Organization of American States (OAS), US Deputy Chief of Mission Kimberly Penland praised Kenya for stepping in at a critical moment to prevent the collapse of the Haitian state, but stressed the need for broader international leadership and stronger institutional support.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“With respect to the MSS mission, the United States thanks Kenya for its dedication, leadership, and support over the last year,” Penland said.

“Kenya answered Haiti’s call at a critical moment, demonstrating enormous compassion and courage, putting its people in harm’s way thousands of miles from home, and preventing a complete collapse of the Haitian state.”

She also commended the Bahamas, El Salvador, Belize, Guatemala, and Jamaica for contributing personnel, and Canada for its steady support through the UN trust fund and planning efforts.

Penland revealed that Washington, alongside Panama, will seek authorization for a UN support office to “properly resource this effort” and ensure stronger regional participation in providing strategic leadership for the force.

“As we look to combat the threat of terrorist gangs seeking to topple the state, we must ensure that an even greater share of the international community is invested in the fight,” she added.

The move coincides with efforts by the OAS and CARICOM to finalize a new Haiti Roadmap, which places security at the center of restoring peace, enabling elections, and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

Presenting the roadmap, OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin described it as a shared strategy built on five pillars: security stabilization and peace restoration, political consensus and governance support, electoral legitimacy, humanitarian relief, and sustainable development.

UN Peacekeeping Mission

The roadmap will be jointly coordinated by the OAS, CARICOM, and the UN, with implementation expected to begin immediately.

Kenya currently leads the MSS with 800 officers deployed since June 2024, and another contingent expected within two months. However, the mission has struggled with funding shortfalls and limited political backing.

In November 2024, a US-backed proposal to transition the MSS into a full UN peacekeeping mission was vetoed by Russia and China, leaving Kenya to shoulder command with modest international support. Moscow and Beijing argued that conditions in Haiti were not suitable for peacekeepers, citing risks of direct combat with armed gangs.

President William Ruto has since lobbied for stronger UN involvement. On Tuesday, he held a phone call with US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, where both sides agreed on the need for a UN Security Council resolution to establish a support office for the MSS.

“We concurred on the imperative of a resolution at the UN Security Council to establish a UN support office for the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti, to aid efforts to stabilize and secure the country,” Ruto said in a statement.

The crisis in Haiti remains dire. More than 3,600 people—including over 100 children—have been killed in gang violence this year, while more than half a million have been displaced, according to the UN.

US lawmakers, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in May, have openly questioned whether Kenya can sustain its leadership role alone.

“We are seeking an alternative strategy because the one in place right now isn’t working, and Haiti is heading in a very bad direction very quickly,” Rubio said.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Table the evidence!’: Guyo dares Ruto on Sh150mn Senate bribery claim

Guyo urged the President to present proof before the relevant parliamentary bodies instead of making sweeping statements.

4 hours ago

World

President Ruto calls on Africa to reform and revitalise agriculture

The President pointed out that Africa has abundant resources, including minerals, renewable energy, and a young, tech-savvy and hardworking workforce.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC says it has no evidence of extortion by MPs

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the Commission has not opened investigations into the alleged bribery racket, noting that no formal complaint or...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua accuses Ruto of assembling police-backed militia to target opponents

Her remarks came after chaos erupted along Mombasa Road shortly after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Japan Confirms Sh22bn Samurai Financing for Kenya’s Vehicle Assembly and Energy Reforms

The announcement was made during the ongoing Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mt Kenya made you President, we hold the key to your second term: Methu to Ruto

Methu accused the government of orchestrating violence to intimidate dissenting voices.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto calls for intra-African trade to eradicate poverty

President Ruto, however, noted that Africa is taking steps to improve trade within itself.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Water cannons, aerial surveillance: Police mobilize as Gachagua supporters camp at JKIA

Police deployed water cannons, anti-riot units, and helicopters for aerial surveillance in anticipation of the crowds set to welcome Gachagua, who has been away...

3 days ago