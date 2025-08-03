Connect with us

Kenya vs DRC CHAN match underway at packed Kasarani as VAR rules out early goal

Excitement rippled through the stadium in the fifth minute when the visiting Leopards appeared to have taken an early lead, only for the goal to be overturned by VAR after a review — a decision that drew mixed reactions from the crowd, with Kenyan fans erupting in relief.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 — The highly anticipated African Nations Championship (CHAN) clash between Kenya’s Harambee Stars and the Democratic Republic of Congo is underway at a fully packed Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The match remained tightly contested, with both sides showing attacking intent in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Police stepped up security in and around the stadium on Saturday, including partially closing the Thika Road service lane at Roysambu to ease traffic congestion and secure the perimeter.

Following the DRC tie, Kenya will face Angola on August 7, Morocco on August 10, and Zambia on August 17 to wrap up their group stage campaign.

Kenya and DRC have faced each other nine times previously, with the Leopards winning four matches, Kenya three, and two ending in draws. Their last meeting in 2019 ended in a 1‑1 stalemate.

The 2024 CHAN tournament, which kicked off on August 2, is being co‑hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania and will run until August 30.

