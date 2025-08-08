Kenya Validated by WHO as having eliminated sleeping sickness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has validated Kenya as having eliminated human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) or sleeping sickness as a public health problem.

HAT is the second neglected tropical disease (NTD) to be eliminated in Kenya with the country being certified free of the Guinea worm disease in 2018.

According to the global health body, this makes it the tenth country to reach the milestone.

“I congratulate the government and people of Kenya on this landmark achievement,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“Kenya joins the growing ranks of countries freeing their populations of human African trypanosomiasis. This is another step towards making Africa free of neglected tropical diseases.”

HAT a vector-borne disease caused by the blood parasite Trypanosoma brucei. It is transmitted to humans through the bites of tsetse flies that have acquired the parasites from infected humans or animals. Rural populations dependent on agriculture, fishing, animal husbandry or hunting are most at risk of exposure.

As the name indicates, HAT is transmitted only on the African continent. The disease exists in two forms, gambiense and rhodesiense.

The rhodesiense form, which is found in eastern and southern Africa, is the only one present in Kenya. It is caused by Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense (r-HAT) and progresses rapidly invading multiple organs including the brain.

“This validation marks a major public health milestone for Kenya, as we celebrate the elimination of a deadly disease in our country. The achievement will not only protect our people but also pave the way for renewed economic growth and prosperity,” said Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. “This follows many years of dedication, hard work and collaboration.”

The first cases of HAT in Kenya were detected in the early 20 century. Since then, Kenya has engaged in consistent control activities, without indigenous new cases reported for over 10 years. T

The last autochthonous case was detected in 2009, and the last two exported cases,

infected in the Masai Mara National Reserve, were detected in 2012.