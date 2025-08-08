Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Validated by WHO as having eliminated sleeping sickness

Sleeping sickness is the second neglected tropical disease to be eliminated in Kenya with the country having been certified free of the Guinea worm disease in 2018.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has validated Kenya as having eliminated human African trypanosomiasis (HAT) or sleeping sickness as a public health problem.

HAT is the second neglected tropical disease (NTD) to be eliminated in Kenya with the country being certified free of the Guinea worm disease in 2018.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the global health body, this makes it the tenth country to reach the milestone.

“I congratulate the government and people of Kenya on this landmark achievement,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“Kenya joins the growing ranks of countries freeing their populations of human African trypanosomiasis. This is another step towards making Africa free of neglected tropical diseases.”

HAT a vector-borne disease caused by the blood parasite Trypanosoma brucei. It is transmitted to humans through the bites of tsetse flies that have acquired the parasites from infected humans or animals. Rural populations dependent on agriculture, fishing, animal husbandry or hunting are most at risk of exposure.

As the name indicates, HAT is transmitted only on the African continent. The disease exists in two forms, gambiense and rhodesiense.

The rhodesiense form, which is found in eastern and southern Africa, is the only one present in Kenya. It is caused by Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense (r-HAT) and progresses rapidly invading multiple organs including the brain.

“This validation marks a major public health milestone for Kenya, as we celebrate the elimination of a deadly disease in our country. The achievement will not only protect our people but also pave the way for renewed economic growth and prosperity,” said Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. “This follows many years of dedication, hard work and collaboration.”

The first cases of HAT in Kenya were detected in the early 20 century. Since then, Kenya has engaged in consistent control activities, without indigenous new cases reported for over 10 years. T

The last autochthonous case was detected in 2009, and the last two exported cases,
infected in the Masai Mara National Reserve, were detected in 2012.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto forms team to coordinate compensation of protest victims

The Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs and Human Rights Makau Mutua will be the principal coordinator of the exercise.

33 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi: Kenya–US Relations Remain Strong, No Crisis

Mudavadi said he recently held talks with the US Secretary of State on various bilateral matters, including trade and tariffs.

1 hour ago

Capital Health

40 hospitals suspended from SHA over fraud: CS Duale

The rights of eight doctors and four clinical officers have also been withdrawn from SHA for participation in fraudulent acts.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Castigates Gachagua Over ‘Cousin’ Remarks

He called on Kenyans to rally behind President Ruto’s unity and development agenda

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi lawyer arrested over Sh79mn fake gold deal

The victim was lured into a fake gold export deal involving 250 kilograms of gold, allegedly set for shipment to Dubai aboard a private...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto launches National Medical Equipment Service Project

The new initiative, which will run for seven years, is underpinned by a fee-for-service model.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi advocates diplomatic efforts amid trade tariffs tiff with Tanzania

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Regional Integration, Mudavadi noted that dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path to resolving regional disagreements.

5 hours ago

County News

Gender equality icon, ex-Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo to be laid to rest on Friday

Asiyo, who passed away on July 16, 2025, in North Carolina, USA, at the age of 90, was remembered as a distinguished stateswoman, a...

6 hours ago