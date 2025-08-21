Connect with us

Headlines

Kenya to Showcase Youth-Driven Blue Economy Solutions at 2026 Ocean Conference

KENYA, Nairobi Aug 21 – President William Ruto says the Kenya will use the 2026 Ocean Conference to showcase Kenya’s potential as a hub for youth-driven blue economy solutions.

Speaking at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan, Ruto highlighted Kenya’s strategic position to harness its ocean resources and expertise to drive innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.

The President emphasized that the conference will provide a platform for Kenyan youth to showcase their skills and ideas in sustainable ocean resource management, aquaculture, and marine-based industries.

“By focusing on youth-driven solutions, Kenya aims to create new opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and economic growth,” he said during a meeting with Japan Prime Minister.

Ruto called on Japan to support a dedicated youth segment at the summit, which will bring together young innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers to share knowledge and ideas on sustainable blue economy solutions.

“We want to bring in young people – their expertise, their innovation, their knowledge, into the agricultural and fisheries space,” he said.

By hosting the 2026 Ocean Conference, Kenya aims to position itself as a leader in promoting youth-driven blue economy solutions, while also attracting investments and partnerships to support its sustainable development goals.

