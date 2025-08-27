Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu co-chared the session with Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, German Ambassador Sebastian Groth, and Federal Commissioner for Migration Agreements Joachim Stamp/MFDA

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Germany endorse scaling of training, job-matching for skilled migration

The two governments committed to strengthening German language training and targeted skills programs to better prepare young Kenyans for opportunities under the German Skilled Immigration Act following an inaugural Joint Implementation Committee meeting in Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya and Germany have agreed to expand training and job-matching initiatives to open more legal migration pathways for Kenyans under their Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership.

The two governments committed to strengthening German language training and targeted skills programs to better prepare young Kenyans for opportunities under the German Skilled Immigration Act following an inaugural Joint Implementation Committee meeting in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu co-chared the session with Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, German Ambassador Sebastian Groth, and Federal Commissioner for Migration Agreements Joachim Stamp.

“The agreement marks a shift towards structured growth in work, education, and training opportunities for Kenyans in Germany,” a joint communiqué stated.

As part of the pact, both countries will also enhance the matching process between German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Kenyan workers, fostering closer networking and cooperation.

The second Kenya-Germany Job Fair is scheduled for October 2025 in Nairobi, targeting skilled and qualified candidates.

“The great trust between our countries will continue to anchor this partnership, offering Kenyans meaningful prospects while supporting German companies with much-needed talent,” the statement added.

Kenya and Germany already have a comprehensive labour mobility framework that facilitates skilled and semi-skilled migration through structured training, German language acquisition, ethical recruitment, and job-matching programs.

The initiative is aimed at addressing Germany’s labour shortages while creating opportunities for Kenyan youth and boosting remittances.

In September 2024, President William Ruto and Chancellor Olaf Scholz witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement, which established a formal framework for cooperation on skilled labour, apprenticeships, student training, labour market needs, worker welfare, and readmission protocols.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Will Gachagua baggage sink him in 2027?

Gachagua is on the attack, calling State House a crime scene. But will Kenyans trust his anti-corruption gospel or remember his baggage ahead of...

2 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kembi Gitura resigns as KUTRRH Board Chair over personal, political conflicts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura has resigned as the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) Board Chairman...

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate to commence Kericho Governor Mutai’s impeachment proceedings

The process will formally begin on with the reading of the charges against Governor Mutai.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police probing resurgence of radicalisation in Chakama after 4 bodies exhumed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – Police are investigating a resurgence of radicalization activities in Binzaro area, Chakama, after the exhumation of 4 bodies and...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 90 Nairobi MCAs threaten to impeach Sakaja over stalled projects

The MCAs expressed concern over stalled projects and unpaid contractors.

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Kenya’s health cartels get rich under SHA while patients die

From NHIF to SHA, billions have been looted while patients die on hospital floors. Kenya’s health reforms keep feeding cartels, not saving lives.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sugarcane farmers oppose residential development within cane growing zone

The meeting at Miwani in Kisumu, meant to discuss plot subdivision, fencing, beaconing, and murram grading, was cut short after farmers protested the move.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli says SHA should be granted full control of its IT system

According to Atwoli, SHA’s operations are “constrained” because its IT platform remains under the control of the DHA, MoH.

19 hours ago