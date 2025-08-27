Kenya, Germany endorse scaling of training, job-matching for skilled migration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya and Germany have agreed to expand training and job-matching initiatives to open more legal migration pathways for Kenyans under their Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership.

The two governments committed to strengthening German language training and targeted skills programs to better prepare young Kenyans for opportunities under the German Skilled Immigration Act following an inaugural Joint Implementation Committee meeting in Nairobi.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu co-chared the session with Labour and Skills Development Principal Secretary Shadrack Mwadime, German Ambassador Sebastian Groth, and Federal Commissioner for Migration Agreements Joachim Stamp.

“The agreement marks a shift towards structured growth in work, education, and training opportunities for Kenyans in Germany,” a joint communiqué stated.

As part of the pact, both countries will also enhance the matching process between German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Kenyan workers, fostering closer networking and cooperation.

The second Kenya-Germany Job Fair is scheduled for October 2025 in Nairobi, targeting skilled and qualified candidates.

“The great trust between our countries will continue to anchor this partnership, offering Kenyans meaningful prospects while supporting German companies with much-needed talent,” the statement added.

Kenya and Germany already have a comprehensive labour mobility framework that facilitates skilled and semi-skilled migration through structured training, German language acquisition, ethical recruitment, and job-matching programs.

The initiative is aimed at addressing Germany’s labour shortages while creating opportunities for Kenyan youth and boosting remittances.

In September 2024, President William Ruto and Chancellor Olaf Scholz witnessed the signing of a Comprehensive Labour Mobility Agreement, which established a formal framework for cooperation on skilled labour, apprenticeships, student training, labour market needs, worker welfare, and readmission protocols.