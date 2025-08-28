Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

Kenya

Kenya defends hiring of U.S. lobbying firm as strategic investment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – The government has dismissed reports suggesting irregularities in its decision to hire a U.S.-based lobbying firm, saying the deal is both legal and standard practice for governments across the world.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi said Thursday that the engagement is meant to push Kenya’s trade, investment, and security agenda in Washington, where competition for influence is “intense and highly structured.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He explained that the contract complies with Kenyan law and the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which requires full public disclosure of such agreements.

“Just as one media outlet accessed these records to create its headline story, so too can any other interested parties freely obtain these publicly available documents,” the statement noted.

Kenya says the lobby firm will focus on securing favorable trade deals with the U.S. after the expiry of AGOA, and on rallying support for Kenya’s leadership of the Haiti security mission.

The government also sees the move as a way to attract investment, promote tourism, and strengthen ties with the large Kenyan diaspora in America.

Mudavadi stressed that hiring lobby firms is not new, noting that every Kenyan administration since independence has done the same.

“This initiative does not replace conventional diplomacy but complements it by providing additional channels to engage stakeholders in a complex policy environment,” he said.

The government insisted the contract is transparent, not extravagant, and a “strategic investment with guaranteed returns” that will directly benefit Kenyans.

The government had faced criticism after it contracted Continental Strategy LLC, to provide government relations and advocacy services in preparation for President William Ruto’s upcoming state visit to the United States, where he is expected to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki, Mbadi Defend E-Procurement Amid Pushback from Counties and Agencies

Kindiki acknowledged that both county governments and national agencies are facing difficulties in adapting to the e-procurement system

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NYS recruitment to be scaled up to 100,000: President Ruto

The increase, the President said, reflects the growing role of NYS in skills' training, job creation and solving youth unemployment in the country.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court halts construction of any religious structure within State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – The High Court has barred the government from putting up a permanent church or any structure tied to a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi allows Mutai to introduce ICT expert evidence to dispute MCAs’ vote

The County Assembly, however, rejected the application stating that the exercise was above board.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says 4,000 NYS graduates to be considered in next month’s police recruitment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – President William Ruto says 4,000 National Youth Service graduates will be considered in next month’s police recruitment targeting 10,000...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi declares 2027 Presidential bid

Mwangi made the announcement during Katiba day at an event graced by leading activists including former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNH conducts specialized plastic and reconstructive surgical camp

15 surgeries were performed, restoring both function and dignity to patients with some of the most challenging conditions.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt urged to be innovative in marking Katiba Day

Local leaders and citizens alike acknowledged the Constitution's progressive nature and its impact on governance.

6 hours ago